Belgrade is dotted with vehicles obviously out of compliance with both the new — and the old — parking regulations. This group of vehicles has been parked on Broadway Street for so long it is surrounded and partially buried by the snowplow’s snow berms..
The city of Belgrade’s new parking ordinances went into effect Jan. 8.
They replaced regulations so old, no one could quite remember when those regulations were written. The best, dim recollection was that they were written more than 25 years ago.
“They are in full effect and officers are out enforcing them,” Chief of Police Dustin Lensing told the Belgrade News this week. “As with any new process, it’s mostly administrative and we had to fine tune. Parking is one of those things that’s a quality of life issue for a lot of citizens. We want to keep the town looking nice for them. Respect — this is the community they live in. Keep it a livable community.”
How about abandoned vehicles? Yep, there are abandoned vehicles dotting the Belgrade street landscape, Lensing agreed.
“The old ordinance made things (enforcement) more difficult. There were a lot of warnings, and waiting periods; and more warnings and more waiting periods. Much more due process. It put more pressure on the staff,” he said.
Lensing cautioned that the city “has only two parking enforcement officers, and 90 miles of city streets.
“Some of these issues we’ve been hearing about for years. Blight and abandoned vehicles. Now, we get to deal with it. It’s the nature of the beast, and we get to deal with it,” Lensing said.
No one in the city could exactly remember how old the former regs were. Parking infractions were a criminal matter, with a $85 fine. The regulation rewrite made them civil matters, with a $20 fine.
Under the old regulations, residents could move their vehicles a few inches every seven days to stay in compliance. Now, vehicles must be moved at least the length of the vehicle every three days.