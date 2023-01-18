Snow bound

Belgrade is dotted with vehicles obviously out of compliance with both the new — and the old — parking regulations. This group of vehicles has been parked on Broadway Street for so long it is surrounded and partially buried by the snowplow’s snow berms..

 Karen E. Davis

The city of Belgrade’s new parking ordinances went into effect Jan. 8.

They replaced regulations so old, no one could quite remember when those regulations were written. The best, dim recollection was that they were written more than 25 years ago.

