Speaking to his Helena-area congregation last month, Pastor Paul McElroy thanked the 115 or so worshippers who had signed what he called “petitions” to stop the state of Montana from destroying ballots from the 2020 elections.

That many identical public records requests had been dropped off at the Lewis and Clark County elections office the week before. They asked for information central to the latest push by activists who falsely suggest widespread election fraud caused President Donald Trump to lose his reelection bid nearly two years ago. Trump won Montana in 2020 with nearly 60% of the vote.

