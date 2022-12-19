...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 5 PM
MST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from Noon Wednesday to
6 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be coldest Wednesday night
through early Thursday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
‘Only God knows my name’: Mystery man with violent record, multiple aliases sentenced to prison after refusing to reveal his real identity
A man, presumed to be from Jamaica who refused to provide his given name to U.S. police, has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for “obstructing deportation.”
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) said the man was illegally in the U.S. and is a violent criminal.
A federal judge in Florida sentenced the man with no name to four years and three months in federal prison after refusing to reveal his true identity of U.S. deportation agents.
He was convicted by a federal jury in February. His prison sentence was announced Dec. 14 by ICE.
“This individual has a violent and egregious criminal history of non-compliance with many U.S. laws,” said ERO Miami Field Office Director Garrett Ripa. “His extensive criminal past is a threat to public safety. The men and women of ERO Miami will continue to focus on protecting our nation against individuals who are a threat to our communities.”
Federal authorities said they first encountered the mystery man in January 1985 when he tried to enter the U.S. from Miami claiming to be an American citizen named Freddie Davis.
He was allowed to return Jamaica but then tried to enter the U.S. via West Palm Beach using a fake passport from the Bahamas under the name Joseph Gordon.
John Doe was deported to Jamaica after the failed Bahamas ruse.
The man was able to enter the U.S. illegally but federal agencies don’t know where or when. In 1988, the man served time in prison in Texas and then told officials again his name was Joseph Gordon, according to ICE.
The man also said he was U.S. citizen born in the U.S. Virgin Islands but then later said he was from the Bahamas.
A federal judge ordered John Doe to be deported to Jamaica, but ICE said in a statement that the deportation “did not happen at that time.”
The man was taken into custody by ICE in June 2018 in Miami after being incarcerated in Florida under the name of Ricardo Jones
Florida Department of Corrections inmate data shows Ricardo Jones served prison time for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, burglary, aggravated assault and indecent assault on a minor under the age of 16. Jones served jail and prison time from 1995 to 2008 and then 2011 to 2018 before being detained by ICE.
The state prison data also shows Jones had numerous aliases. He is also registered sex offender in Florida, according to the state’s registry.
U.S. and Jamaican officials tried to confirmed John Doe’s true identity but he continually refused to cooperate.
“Only God knows my name,” he told an ICE agent.
Jamaican authorities also could not determine his name and declined to authorized travel and deportation papers.
According to ICE, the man also used the alias such as Dave Davis, Patrick Melbourne, Frank Douglas, and Danny Brooks. The Florida Department of Corrections also listed Ricardo Jones also used the names Frank Duglass, Richardo N. Jones and other variations.