Delaney Doherty, 17, who would have been a senior at Manhattan High School in September, was killed in a head-on crash on West Dry Creek Road east of Manhattan on Thursday, Aug. 3.

According to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, the other driver crossed over the center line.

Community mourns

The local community is mourning the death of Manhattan High School student Delaney Doherty. She died in a car crash and roadside memorial has been set up at the site of the fatal accident.
Delaney Doherty

Manhattan mourns teen's death

Doherty memorial

Delaney Doherty's funeral service is Thursday Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Bozeman Springhill Presbyterian Church, 4769 W. Babcock. Preceding the service is visitation with the family at 10 a.m. A reception follows at Manhattan High School.

