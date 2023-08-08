“The recent death of Delaney Doherty has and will continue to have a significant impact on our school and community,” Manhattan School District Superintendent Brian Ayers said. “Our hearts are broken for the Doherty family. We are grieving as a school and community.”
Delaney Doherty died in a head-on car crash on Aug. 3. The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured, according to police. Delaney was slated to be Senior Class President at Manhattan High School
Delaney Doherty's funeral service is Thursday Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Bozeman Springhill Presbyterian Church, 4769 W. Babcock. Preceding the service is visitation with the family at 10 a.m. A reception follows at Manhattan High School.
Delaney Doherty played on the Manhattan High School softball team. She headed into her senior year. She died Aug. 3 in a head-on car crash after a truck entered her lane east of town, according to police.
Doherty was a varsity member of the high school’s volleyball and softball teams. She helped the softball team reach the state tournament this past season.
A roadside memorial has been set up to honor Delaney Doherty. The 17-year-old died in a head-on car crash east of town.
A roadside memorial has been set up for Delaney Doherty after he death in a car crash on Thursday, Aug. 3.
The Manhattan community is mourning the death of Delaney Doherty after her death in a head-on crash that left the other driver with serious injuries.