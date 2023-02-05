U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said President Joe Biden gave the order to shoot down China’s “high-altitude surveillance balloon” on Wednesday but the suspected spy airship was not taken down until Saturday “to ensure no Americans on the ground were harmed.”
That is according to a statement from the Pentagon after Saturday’s shooting down of the Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.
It also comes as Republicans and others criticize Biden for shooting down the surveillance zeppelin when it was over Montana when it was in rural expanses near Malmstrom Air Force Base. The base is home to long-range U.S. nuclear missiles.
The Chinese government said the airship was a wayward weather balloon.
Beijing is unhappy with the shooting down of the its surveillance blimp which coincides with current tensions over Taiwan and U.S. military bases coming back to the Philippines.
The U.S. used force to attack China's civilian unmanned airship, which was an obvious overreaction, said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND), in a statement released Sunday afternoon.
“We solemnly protest this move by the U.S. side and reserve the right to take necessary measures to deal with similar situations,” Kefei said.
Austin and other U.S. officials contend the large balloon was here to spy and an intrusion into American sovereignty.
"The balloon, which was being used by the PRC in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States, was brought down above U.S. territorial waters," Austin said.
The Pentagon said the balloon entered U.S. airspace in Alaska near the Aleutian Islands on Saturday, Jan. 28. The U.S. military first acknowledged the balloon after reports in Montana on Thursday, Feb. 2, after being spotted by U.S. nuclear sites.
"Today's deliberate and lawful action demonstrates that President Biden and his national security team will always put the safety and security of the American people first while responding effectively to the PRC's unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," Austin said.
"President Biden asked the military to present options and on Wednesday President Biden gave his authorization to take down the Chinese surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to us civilians under the balloon's path,” the U.S. Defense Department said in a statement not attributed to Austin but to a senior officials. "Military commanders determined that there was undue risk of debris causing harm to civilians while the balloon was overland."
An F-22 U.S. fighter jet shot down the surveillance blimp after its multi-day journey through parts of Idaho, Montana, Missouri and South Carolina.
The Pentagon pushed back on Chinese contentions the airship was a weather balloon — again through an unnamed official in a DOD statement.
"The PRC has claimed publicly that the high-altitude balloon operating above the United States is a weather balloon that was blown off course. This is false," the official said. "This was a PRC surveillance balloon. This surveillance balloon purposely traversed the United States and Canada, and we are confident it was seeking to monitor sensitive military sites."
U.S. officials said the balloon, which also temporarily closed flights at Billings Logan International Airport, was not a military or physical threat.
Republicans in Montana and across the country are criticizing Biden for a more immediate take down of the spy blimp.
“This was a tremendous embarrassment for the United States of America. Montanans and the American people deserve answers from the Pentagon and from this administration on what happened and what is being done to ensure this never happens again,” said U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana.
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, and other lawmakers also want answers from the Pentagon and White House.