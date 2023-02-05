US China Pentagon

Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said President Joe Biden gave the order to shoot down China’s “high-altitude surveillance balloon” on Wednesday but the suspected spy airship was not taken down until Saturday “to ensure no Americans on the ground were harmed.”

That is according to a statement from the Pentagon after Saturday’s shooting down of the Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

