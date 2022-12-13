Pfizer gets $1.96 billion COVID medication order from Pentagon

The Pentagon has made a big $1.96 billion order from Pfizer Inc. for its COVID oral medication Paxlovid.
That is according to a Defense Department procurement announcement Dec. 13.
The U.S. Army made the order following up on a previous $4.85 billion order for Pfizer’s COVID medication in September and a $442 million order for the therapeutic in January.
That brings the Pentagon’s tab for the Pfizer coronavirus medication to $7.25 billion, according to procurement records.
In a statement, Pfizer said it reached a deal with the U.S. government for the purchase of an additional 3.7 million "treatment courses" of Paxlovid.
"This purchase supplements the 20 million treatment courses previously contracted by and already delivered to the U.S. Government. The additional 3.7 million treatment courses are planned for delivery by early 2023," the statement reads. "Paxlovid plays an important role in helping to combat COVID-19-related hospitalizations and death in high-risk patients."
Big money
The New York-based pharmaceutical behemoth along with other big drug companies have reaped significant contracts during the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 vaccine and test makers and other pharmaceutical and health firms were awarded more than $36 billion in contracts from the Pentagon in fiscal year 2021 in response to mandated coronavirus vaccines for the U.S. military.
That is according to a recent U.S. Defense Department report outlining expansive spending on military branches and security agencies.
Pentagon spending on mandated COVID-19 vaccines as well as antibody treatments has catapulted pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. to among the top recipients of the $559 billion spent by the U.S. military in fiscal year 2021.
Pfizer and Moderna rank among the top 10 companies receiving Pentagon contracts in fiscal 2021, according to the DOD report. They both make COVID-19 vaccines — which have been mandated for U.S. military personnel.
Pfizer ranks number six among U.S. defense contractors receiving $13.3 billion while Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna ranks 10 receiving $6.9 billion in contracts.
That puts the pharmaceutical firms in a top 10 that includes defense and aerospace giants such as Lockheed Martin (which tops the list with $39.2 billion in contracts followed by Boeing ($23.6 billion), Raytheon Technologies ($21.4 billion), General Dynamics ($16.9 billion) and Northrop Grumman ($15 billion).
Next year’s U.S. defense budget could total a record $847 billion. The Pentagon spending allocations totaled $1.64 trillion, according to federal budget data.
Big contracts
Other pharmaceutical and health companies have also financially benefited from military spending on the pandemic and vaccines.
• AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals — which also developed COVID-19 vaccines and antibody treatments for COVID-19 — is listed as having receiving $287.1 million in DOD contracts in FY 2021. In February, the Department of Defense made an $855 million order of an AstraZeneca viral in February.
• Johnson & Johnson — which developed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine — was on the receiving end of $62.4 million in DOD contracts, according to the 2022 report.
• New York-based Regeneron — which makes monoclonal antibody treatments for the virus — received $5.6 billion in DOD contracts. Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly & Co. — which also developed monoclonal antibodies to combat COVID-19 — was awarded $1.9 billion by the Pentagon.
• McKesson Corp. — which serves as a pharmaceutical provider and distributor for the DOD and Department of Veterans of Affairs as well as a main distributor of COVID-19 vaccines — was awarded $3 billion in Pentagon contract money, according to the report.
• Ohio-based Cardinal Health — which provides pandemic and other medical supplies, including syringes and needles to the Pentagon and other large customers — received $517.9 million in DOD orders, according to the report.
• Merck & Co. was awarded $1.2 billion in DOD contracts. The New Jersey-based pharmaceutical firm developed an oral anti-viral treatment for the coronavirus.
• COVID-19 test makers also received hefty Defense Department contracts — including Abbott Laboratories ($1.7 billion) and Eli Lilly & Co. ($1.9 billion).
Vaccine mandates
The Pentagon and U.S. military have administered 8.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 2 million military members and more than 341,800 civilian personnel. President Joe Biden ordered the military vaccine mandates in 2021.
The U.S. Defense Department has procured pediatric COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for military dependents in addition to vaccinations for adults, according to federal procurement data.
There have been 690 deaths among U.S. military members, dependents and contractors, according to DOD data. Just 96 of those have been active duty military members. DOD has given full COVID vaccinations to more than 2.3 million military and civilian personnel, according to Pentagon records.
There have been more than 1.08 million deaths attributed to the coronavirus according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. There have been 3,610 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Montana.
There is also a push in Congress to end military COVID vaccine mandates in the next Pentagon spending package.
The Pentagon also had some other big health care expenditures.
Humana Inc., which operates the Tricare East health systems for military personnel, also received $7.1 billion in DOD money, according to the report.
HealthNet oversees the Tricare West military health system in western states. Its California-based parent company Centene Corp. received $3.2 billion in Pentagon funding, according to the report.