Possible strike looming if two national railroad unions fail to reach agreement
Two national railroad unions have yet to reach an agreement with management, and the threat of this country’s first rail strike in 30 years happening on Friday is hanging over the nation.
Amtrak preemptively cancelled its Empire Builder service through Montana, according to Belgrade resident and U.S. Senator Steve Daines, “because they are worried that the negotiations between unions and railworks will result in a strike.
“While Amtrak doesn’t own the tracks (Burlington Northern Santa Fe does) their rail operations wouldn’t be available and maintained if the freight workers strike.”
At almost-the-last-minute, two of the last holdout unions reached tentative agreements with management on Tuesday. The two most important unions — for engineers and conductors — remain at odds in negotiations. If they can’t reach an agreement by Friday, a rail strike is eminent.
Those two unions represent about half of the 100,000 unionized workers at this country’s major freight railroads.
“They have until Friday to come to an agreement, and if they don’t, there could be substantial impacts in the supply chain,” said Daines. “That could lead to even higher inflation and other issues with energy and agriculture.
“It’s very important that both sides come to an agreement to allow Amtrak to resume cancelled services. This needs to happen as soon as possible.”
The major sticking points for the unions are management sick leave policies, mainly the fact that current attendance policies “have treated workers so poorly,” said Dennis Pierce, president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
The top labor negotiator in talks to avert a railroad strike accused BNSF and Union Pacific of holding up progress. Attendance policies have been a point of contention for unions for years. The White House’s Presidential Emergency Board, or PEB, recommended any attendance policy disputes are best resolved in the grievance and arbitration process.
The Empire Builder runs from Chicago to Portland along Montana’s Hi-Line. Amtrak told the State Lee News Bureau that “We are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruptions later this week.”
Their changes include canceling several long-distance routes, and “could be followed by impacts to all long-distance and most state-supported routes.”