Belgrade resident and U.S. Sen. Steven Daines and Big Sandy’s U.S. Sen. Jon Tester were bipartisan sponsors of a long-awaited Congressional bill “to revitalize the U.S. Post Office,” Daines’ office announced Wednesday just as the Belgrade News was going to press.
The most important reform in the bill was to release the USPS from what was been termed as an “unfair mandate” to pre-fund its employees’ health and retirement benefits 70 years into the future. The USPS is the sole federal agency under this requirement, “which has caused significant financial strain,” according to Daines’ office.
His office added that the purpose of the bill was to increase accountability and efficiency with the post office and ease its financial burden.
“The Postal Service provides critical services for Montana seniors, veterans and folks across our great state from Eureka to Ekalaka and everywhere in between,” Daines said.
“My bill revitalizes the Postal Service to better serve Montanans and makes certain it maintains deliveries six days a week so Montanans can receive important mail like paychecks and prescriptions.”
He claimed this was the most important postal reform bill in over a decade.
On Feb. 8, the bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a vote of 342-92. It now heads to the president’s desk to be signed into law.
There were 27 current co-sponsors when the bill passed.