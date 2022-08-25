There weren’t any fireworks at the Aug. 22 Belgrade City Council meeting regarding fireworks regulations, but it certainly is a locally volatile subject.
The council called a public meeting Monday to hear from residents as to what they thought about fireworks regulations. Possible changes range from doing nothing, to shortening the days allowed for fireworks, to an outright ban on fireworks.
A couple themes to the evening eventually emerged: People and pets who are tired of the noise and the mess. People who are proudly not from Bozeman or California. And who as freedom-loving patriots like to explode things.
People who want fireworks banned spoke first, then the pro-firework crowd had a turn.
Fourteen people spoke in favor of a ban, and some 48 against a ban, or more specifically, in favor of no changes to the current code.
To give historical context, the current city fireworks code was adopted in 2003, and shortened the days fireworks could be sold — and used — from 12 to five.
It was — and is — a perverse point of pride that Bozeman has outlawed fireworks but Belgrade is still true to its Montana, Old West ethos.
The meaning to how many people spoke in favor of each side of the issue needs parsing, council member Renae mattimoe offered in a Facebook post.
She said she’d received “three times the number of letters in support of a ban (14) than those in favor of a reduced number of days (4) or not changing anything (4).”
Mattimoe’s comments were in reaction to a post that only 14 people spoke against fireworks, versus 48 in favor of.
She said that by her count 17 people spoke to ban or reduce the number of firework days, and 23 Belgrade residents wanted it kept the same.
The differences in how many people to each side of the issue were because “an additional 20 non-Belgrade residents weighed in to not change anything (nine of those affiliated with various fireworks stands) with one person in favor of a full ban.
Two generic themes emerged: The anti-fire crowd mentioned terrified pets, vets with PTSD, and fire danger.
The pro-fireworks crowd mentioned freedom, the American Revolution and 1776, it’s fun, and this is Belgrade, not California/New York/Bozeman/Missoula/Helena.
The first person to speak Monday suggested “not a complete ban, but lessen the days. July 1-5 is a complete mess ... with animals coming up missing ... subdivisions moving closer and closer ...’”
Another speaker said “It’s like a war zone. The fire hazard is enormous.” And, “It’s difficult on people and pets.”
And, “It’s hard on wildlife and and livestock, horses. My choice is no fireworks at all. My suggestion is to limit the days, July 4 and day before.”
Clint Field, a vocal local fireworks stand owner, led off the pro-crowd. He reminded the audience that before the city code changes in 2003 he could sell his fireworks from 7 a.m. to midnight for 12 days.”
That night, every time someone in the crowd mentioned compromise, someone else would add that the pro-fireworks crowd “had already compromised.”
Another spectator said, “I don’t want to ban anything. Don’t take our freedom away.” And, “We’re Montanans. I don’t know what problems there are out in the city ... When was the last time a house burned down in Belgrade from fireworks? I can’t find evidence of any.”
Well, not quite true. This reporter covered July 4, 2021 fireworks-started grassfires near Angus Drive Park, and a fire that destroyed an attached garage in the Landmark Subdivision.
One highlight of the pro-crowd comments was from “Lucy,” who defined herself as a “theistic Satanist ... it’s one of the few days I can be with like-minded people.” Later, she was referenced numerous times by people who said they wouldn’t have met her, if it hadn’t been for the topic Belgrade fireworks.
Another comment: “Keep it like it is. This is tradition. If anything expand it. Expand it on New Year’s Eve.”
Many of the pro-fireworks crowd suggested that far from banning fireworks, Belgrade actually needed more legal days on both the Fourth, and New Year’s Eve.
And more: “This represents family and freedom. A minority trying to ruin this for the majority.”
The city suggested having its own offical fireworks display, instead of individuals shooting off their own.
“How will that work,”one resident asked. “More taxes? And if no fireworks one year do we get a tax refund?”
And is fireworks banned because someone is traumatized, “Do we ban dogs because someone is traumatized by dogs?”
“This issue is about so much more than fireworks. It’s the first step to make this town into Bozeman.”
The practical impossibility of policing an in-city fireworks ban was a common refrain.
“A ban would put the police in an untenable way of dealing with this.”
One man said he’d researched other cities (all of Montana’s bigger towns ban fireworks) and said it changed nothing, that people continued to use the fireworks, and police just had more work.
Another man commented that he’d worked on firework shows in town, and they are hard to do in because of flight restrictions due to the airport’s airspace needs.
“I live in belgrade; not Bozeman. The ban? It sucks,” another person said.
Instead of compromise, many speakers suggested going back to pre-2003 standards. “Let’s go back the other way. Forever a tradtion. Butte on the Fourth is a war zone.”
“Unless you have a plan to enforce this, it’s useless. To effiecently enforce this, Increase law enforcement.”
Another woman added that “I know what PTSD is about. I understand it. I am more apalled and disheartened because of the things you (the council) are trying to do.”
A former Helena cop testified that “I can tell you police spent all this time chasing calls” with a fireworks ban. Another woman added that “All the celebrations will go completely away if you ban firewworks. When will you stop; It is just the beginning.”
One woman said she remembered “when animals were tools. Not pets,” as far as caring if they had aproblem with the fireworks.
If drunks are a problem, does the council “plan to ban beer?” they were asked. And “Ninety pecent of the people vote to NOT ban fireworks,” another man claimed.
Another participant read from an article in the Missoula Current, which claiamed that city limits bans on fireworks did nothing “but light up the sky.”
At the end of the evening one man added to the council, “What we want is for you to lighten up a little bit.”
Another participant added that “This isn’t California (a common theme on Monday) or Texas. I don’t know which one of you is from Texas, but this isn’t Texas.”
That comment was directed to city manager Neil Cardwell, who has suggested the ban as a way to head off potential problems. He came to Belgrade from Forney, Texas, which bans fireworks.
A manager from the Belgrade Ace Hardware said that “This isn’t an economic issue. Not measured in any way but patriotism ... who we are as a country. Maybe it’d be better if we did more.”
The meeting lasted for two hours. When will the city council deal with this issue? Wednesday Cardwell told the Belgrade News that the agenda for the next council meeting Oct. 6 “is already filling up fast with other items, and the Council is going to want the meeting minutes and summary from this Monday’s meeting before going further.”
About 130 people attended the two hour meeting in the high school auditorium.