When fireworks were the recent subject du jour at a city council meeting, Belgradians came. When parking was the issue, locals absolutely filled the room. As in every-chair-full, filled the room.
Prescott Ranch and its Home Owner Association covenants were the attention-getting focus of the evening, although technically, what was before the council was just a rewrite of the entire city parking code.
At Monday’s meeting, the council considered reworking the city parking code, but decided to save formal action for its Nov. 7 meeting. The meeting was preceded by an hour-long workshop on the parking question, and City Manager Neil Cardwell recused himself from the entire discussion and left the room, since he owns property in Prescott Ranch.
According to City Attorney Rick Ramier, the most significant change in the proposals is that parking infractions will no longer be criminal offenses, but civil offenses, “A $20 fine instead of the criminal $85 fine,” he told the Belgrade News. “Prescott Ranch really didn’t start this discussion.”
But boy, are they a part of it.
The Belgradians that packed the council meeting were apparently all residents of the Prescott Ranch subdivision. Simply, at issue is if their HOA can regulate parking within the subdivision, banning non-residents and overnight parkers.
Since the streets within the subdivision are city streets and therefore public streets, it’s complicated. When the city originally approved the subdivision, that legal twist apparently didn’t occur to anyone.
For more than an hour, the council listened to 15 residents of the subdivision talk about parking problems in their subdivision, and their HOA rules regarding the same.
The practical problems range from neighboring apartment dwellers’ vehicles slopping over to Prescott Ranch streets, to the phenomena of the subdivision becoming a free auxiliary parking lot for the airport. One resident told the council that “Prescott Ranch is being used as an alternate parking lot for the airport.”
A growing Belgrade, and a parking code that hasn’t been updated in “who knows how long,” Ramier said that “I’ve been here 25 years, and it pre-dated me.”
It was a common story refrain of a growing town, with residents affluent enough to own multiple recreational “toys” but having nowhere to park them — except, maybe, Prescott Ranch’s tidy streets.
“The council isn’t living up to its original agreement,” said one resident. “Prescott Ranch disagrees. The HOA enforces its laws; it does not regulate or tow away. The HOA expects to regulate its HOA agreement instead of allowing overnight street parking. And we have a slow (police) response time.”
Numerous residents prefaced their comments with mentions of rising burglary rates in the subdivision.
Another resident said, “I don’t want to see us like the Town Pump in Bozeman, campers, RVs. Building with a lean-to on it. One reason we moved here is because overnight parking is NOT allowed.”
“We have a nice community and we want to keep it,” a third resident offered.
At issue here: Can the city legally let Prescott Ranch police its own streets?
Not really, said Ramier.
“Here’s the issue,” he continued. “Can an HOA regulate parking on city streets? The city owns the streets and the city has authority to regulate parking on the city’s streets. It’s the city’s position that they can’t.”
Could the city set up a special parking district for Prescott Ranch?
“Absolutely. Yes, we’re certainly looking at that,” said Ramier. “Prescott Ranch got all the attention (at the meeting) because of their covenants,” but more issues are at stake.
Among proposed parking code changes that the council will discuss Nov. 7 are:
• Several issues with construction trailers. “We’d like to actually limit them and prohibit overnight parking,” Ramier said. “Maybe allow them in front of your house if you’re doing the construction.”
• “Limit parking of RVs, boats to three days. At least the idea was discussed.
• “Limit the parking of any vehicle to three days. Currently the ordinance limits parking to five days.” What of the common ruse of moving the vehicle a few inches to restart the parking clock? The changes mandate “a minimum required move of at least the length of the vehicle,” Ramier explained.
• The change to move traffic violations from criminal to civil offenses. “That would make it similar to most cities in Montana,” Ramier continued. “It would make it easier to enforce and make it more equitable.”
The council tentatively approved that collection of code changes, which will be discussed and possibly voted on November.