Crime-wise, in Manhattan it’s been dribbles and drabs of the same sorry, low-level crimes all summer — attempted car break-ins and eggings.
The latest attempted car break-in was just Sunday night, according to Manhattan Police Chief Dennis Hengel.
“On September 11 the car alarm went off and the thief ran away,” he said.
All summer, it’s never been a certain part of town, but the instances have been scattered all throughout Manhattan, he added.
“There always seems to be somebody going through cars, even here in Manhattan. Thieves like to steal,” Hengel said, adding that there have been maybe a half dozen attempted break-ins reported to his police department.
And, earlier in the summer “there were six or seven cars egged in one night.”
“And no, we’ve got no suspects on who’s been going through cars,” said Hengel. “It’s a reminder that individuals need to keep their doors locked, garages and homes locked. There always seems to be somebody going through cars.”
There might be more Facebook discussion regarding this, than actual reports to the police, he admitted.
“Call us right away, not hours later or days later,” said Hengel. “If they’re not reported to us, we can’t do anything about them. We request that if there’s any kind of disturbance, notify us that night.”
“Lock your car. Just had some hooligan try to get into mine on Pine,” someone posted on Facebook Sept. 11 a 10:04 p.m. “Just took off running after setting off my alarm.”
Another post from a Sunday incident: “Daughter freaking out. Car outside our house. Someone got out with a flashlight and seemed to be checking out our front yard.”
All this prompted Hengel to remind residents that Manhattan has a curfew for minors — 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. during the week, and midnight to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
That got a Facebook response of “Criminal charges for being kids ... nice. Will help with little to nothing of the thievery. Only make children resent the law.”
Hengel reminded residents that when juveniles are arrested, “Parents get the citation and this will be enforced strictly due to kids causing people problems at night.
“Ding-dong ditching will also result in a criminal charge to your child. Our department has other calls to attend to so make sure you know where your children are.”
Manhattan has the same crimes as its neighbors, Hengel concluded.
“Our issues in Manhattan are the same as Bozeman, Belgrade, Great Falls,” he said. “Our population is lower, so there’s a less frequent occurrence. But same crimes.”
