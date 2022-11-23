THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and
newborn has been cancelled. Mom and child have been located and
are safe. The Madison County Sheriff's Office thanks everyone for
their assistance.
School district does not have students who identify as cats
Sometimes reporters get to write a few sentences that one never, ever, thought one would get to — or have to — write. So the choice is rejoice for a profession with such variety — or mourn for your culture that you even have to deal with the misinformation.
The Belgrade School System does not put out litter boxes for students who identify as cats.
“We’ve been getting the calls since school started in the fall,” Superintendent Godfrey Saunders told the Belgrade News. “At least one a week.”
He said the most recent call was last week.
And no, they aren’t forcing their students to relieve themselves without litter boxes — Belgrade has no students who identify as cats. No district in the country has students who identify as cats. No cats; no litter boxes.
This has been enough of a national “thing” on social media that Wikipedia gives 16 pages to covering the hoax and dissecting its evolution.
Wikipedia reports that this story first appeared in Prince Edward Island in October 2021, as a joke on social media that eventually got a life of its own. By December 2021 it had showed up in the states, in Michigan, and then rapidly spread to other states.
It seems to be a backlash against schools that were asked to, or thinking of, making certain accommodations for gay and lesbian students. Some conservative politicians argue that protections for those students had gone too far, and could potentially and hypothetically lead to mandated litter boxes for students who said they were really cats.
This rumor has come from one side of the political aisle. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Co.) both got on this particular furry bandwagon. Greene’s spreading of this story is covered in the Sept. 5, 2022 Rolling Stone, and Bobert’s in
the Oct. 8, 2022 Colorado Times Recorder.
Closer to home, a Fargo, N.D. school board member Jennifer Benson insisted litter boxes had been placed in school restrooms, but she declined to show any evidence of her claims when asked by the local media. Fargo school officials said her claim was false, and the result of false rumors being spread nationally.
Yes, there are adults a la Comic-Con who like to dress up as adult version of animals. But never, ever, have schools put out litter boxes for their students. In 2016 radio show host Michael L. Brown wrote an opinion piece for The Christian Post in which he opposed transgender accommodations, stating “If we don’t stop this downward slide, we might be soon required to provide litter boxes for people who identify as cats.”
“It started here early in the fall,” Saunders remembered. It was one of “A lot of things that are happening in districts around the country. People are concerned — is this happening in our schools? In our district we do our best to make sure our focus is on our students’ needs. Our trustees are very involved in the educational process in Belgrade. But, there are some people that see that and hear that and think ‘Wow. Is that true?’
“In this day and age, there is so much happening and so much disinformation. It has been a constant, weekly thing.”