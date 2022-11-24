By Monday’s deadline, the Belgrade School District had recieved 11 applications from folks who want to replace retiring Belgrade Superintendent Godfrey Saunders.
His position’s opening had been posted locally, regionally and nationally since October, said John Blackman, the district’s human resources director.
Saunders, 69, announced his retirement in September.
If all goes according to schedule, that pool will be winnowed down to one candidate and a job offer will be made by Christmas break, he said. The official start day will be July 1. 2023.
“And we’re hoping for some overlap with Godfrey,” said Blackman.
In November the district held two hour “focus groups” with Belgrade business leaders, administrators, the community and parents, students and district staffers.
Saunders was appointed as interim superintendent in July 2018, and finally hired as the district’s superintendent in July 2020. He had come out of his first “retirement” to take the interim job. Before that, he’d been developing a leadership academy in Tennessee, and had been the principal at Bozeman High for 12 years, then teaching at Montana State University.
“We had five focus groups,” Blackman continued, “to see what they wanted in a (superintendent) candidate. “It was really interesting, all different points of view. The students were really insightful, what they want to see in a superintendent, in the learning process. They see the superintendent in a regular basis. His focus groups with them and the parents — they said they’d like to see more person-to-person, more hands on with the teacher.
“Each group had a little bit different focus.”
What’s the interview time frame?
“Paper screening to narrow the pool to the top six or seven candidates by Dec. 2,” Blackman said. “My guess is that a few might not meet the qualifications. Through Skype interviews by Dec. 6. Then narrow that pool down to the top two or three. Then a second round of interviews.
“Then pick the finalists by Dec. 14. Callbacks to finalists, then travel arrangements. Fly in for two days, one day of interviews and one day of meet-and-greet. Interviews on Dec. 15, then they can inspect the town.”
Blackman said the job candidates included four from Montana, and Georgia, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
“The trustees have used the vetting process, and it’s as inclusive as you can get,” Saunders said. “Whomever they choose, they will have enough info from the stakeholders and their personal interviews to make a good, informed choice.”
And life after the Belgrade School District?
“I’m not a (Montana) native,” said Saunders, “but I love Montana.”
Saunders said his dad always loved Montana, although he’d never been here. And then years ago Saunders ended up in Dillon.
“God willing, I’ll spend the rest of my life here,” he said. “This is where I grew up and became a man. I don’t want to ever leave.”