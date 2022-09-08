The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Gallatin,
Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Missoula, Powell,
Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 8AM MDT 9/9/2022
This alert will be updated again at 8AM MDT 9/9/2022.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman,
Butte, and West Yellowstone are Unhealthy
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Dillon, Hamilton,
Helena, Lewistown, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Broadus, Columbia Falls,
Frenchtown, Great Falls, Libby, Miles City, Seeley Lake, Sidney
are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone
else should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of
Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
Semerad, Davis facing off in Gallatin County clerk and recorder race
A political newcomer and longtime public servant will face off in the race for Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder in the Nov. 8 general election.
Republican candidate Marla Davis and Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad, a Democrat, both awdvanced from the June primary unopposed.
The job is multifaceted. The county clerk and recorder deals with land records, birth and death certificates, maps, subdivision plats and recording the minutes for the Gallatin County Commission. They also oversee all the elections in Gallatin County, including federal, state, municipal, special elections and school district elections.
Davis has not run for political office before, and wants to bring a new and fresh perspective to the position. Semerad has decades of experience in the clerk and recorder’s office, and believes the numerous years on the job will better benefit people in the county.
Davis has lived in Montana for nearly 17 years and has worked as a physical therapist and rehab director at the Gallatin County Rest Home and Bridger Care & Rehab.
Davis said that she had watched politics from afar until getting involved with the Gallatin County Republican Central Committee where she is the events chair.
She made the leap into politics because Davis wants the same American dream for her kids and grandkids that she had.
“I wanted to get involved and serve my community and try to preserve what I see as our freedoms and our way of life in Montana, in our country,” she said.
Semerad is running for his second term as county clerk and recorder, but has worked in the office for 32 years — previously as the chief deputy clerk and as the recording supervisor before being elected in 2018.
Semerad said those decades of experience have translated into an invaluable institutional knowledge of the office and its inner workings.
“That expertise, people seek that out from all the industries that we intersect with,” Semerad said.
“Whether it be the surveyors in the county, the engineers and real estate folks, title company people, other elected officials.”
Davis said that a big issue when it comes to the position of election administrator is election integrity, and to ensure that elections “remain fair, free and transparent.”
Those concerns included over $290,000 in grant money that the county election office received during the 2020 election cycle from the Center for Tech and Civic Life.
Davis questioned the reporting of how the money was used, and if all of it had been spent. That money was used for a mobile election office that traveled to smaller towns to help register voters, and educated them on the mail-in ballot process.
She is also concerned about voter rolls, the county’s usage of ES&S tabulator machines, and wants voter registrations to be cleaned up and verified.
A solution could be hand counting with a simultaneous hand audit, along with a recording or live feed that could be reviewed after the election, she said.
“I think that would be where we are right now in our country and in our county in the state where people are questioning all sides of this,” Davis said. “I think that would be the most fair and transparent way to look at it moving forward.”
Semerad said that he did not want to discount concerns about election security, but said that he and the election staff in the county are just “trying to get the job done.”