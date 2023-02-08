APTOPIX Chinese Balloon-South Carolina

This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy via AP)

 HOGP

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, will hold a hearing Thursday on the Chinese surveillance balloon that flew over Montana (including the state’s nuclear missile sites) and other states before being shot down Saturday off the South Carolina coast.

President Joe Biden has come under criticism for not shooting down the suspected spy airship from China. The zeppelin was spotted near Alaska’s Aleutian Islands on Jan. 28 and in Montana on Feb. 1. The Pentagon first acknowledged the spy blimp after reports from Montana and flights being temporarily shutdown in Billings.

