This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy via AP)
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, will hold a hearing Thursday on the Chinese surveillance balloon that flew over Montana (including the state’s nuclear missile sites) and other states before being shot down Saturday off the South Carolina coast.
President Joe Biden has come under criticism for not shooting down the suspected spy airship from China. The zeppelin was spotted near Alaska’s Aleutian Islands on Jan. 28 and in Montana on Feb. 1. The Pentagon first acknowledged the spy blimp after reports from Montana and flights being temporarily shutdown in Billings.
Tester is chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee. The panel will hold the Chinese balloon hearing at Feb. 9 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern and 8:15 a.m. Mountain time.
Witnesses include Assistant Secretary of Defense Melissa Dalton, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Jedidiah Royal and representatives from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman and U.S. Army General Mark Milley and White House National Security Coordinator Admiral John Kirby are not on the witness list.
Tester promised Senate hearings on the balloon last week saying he wants answers to the U.S. administration’s handling of the balloon.
Republicans in the subcommittee including U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Ranking Minority Member Richard Shelby of Alabama.
Republicans have criticized Biden for not launching a more immediate shoot down of the suspected spy balloon. China said airship was a wayward weather balloon.