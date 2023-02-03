US China

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, attends a meeting in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali Saturday, July 9, 2022. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed  a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday.(Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File)

 Stefani Reynolds

Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said Friday his office first heard about a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the U.S. from residents concerned about the mysterious airship near nuclear missile facilities in the state.

“We had Montanans calling our offices,” Daines said in a Fox News interview Friday.

