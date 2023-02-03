Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said Friday his office first heard about a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the U.S. from residents concerned about the mysterious airship near nuclear missile facilities in the state.
“We had Montanans calling our offices,” Daines said in a Fox News interview Friday.
The Montana Republicans said callers were also asking if they could or should try to shoot at the high-altitude zeppelin traversing U.S. airspace.
“That’s where we first heard about this,” Daines told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum.
Daines and other Republicans have criticized President Joe Biden’s response to the Chinese spy balloon that continues to fly across the continental U.S. after being tracked from the Aleutian Islands in Alaska to Montana, which home to nuclear missile silos and Minuteman missiles.
“These are the most powerful weapons known to mankind. These are weapons of mass destruction that we use to prevent a war,” Daines said.
Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana is home to significant operations in the U.S. nuclear war arsenal. The spy balloon temporarily shutdown Billings Logan International Airport Thursday.
Daines and other Republicans are questioning why the U.S. military and Biden administration did not shoot the spy blimp down over remote parts of Montana — and are calling for the large balloon to be shot down.
“I guarantee we got plenty of space out here in Montana,” Daines said.
A Pentagon spokesman said Friday that military is tracking the balloon and keeping its options open when the balloon potentially reaches a large body of water.
There is a GOP push for Biden to shoot down the suspected spy balloon including from 2024 presidential aspirants such as former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“There must be some safe way to bring this balloon down, stop the CCP from spying on us, and analyze what information they have already collected,” said U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana.
Rosendale has also written U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asking for more information the surveillance airship and concern over “Chinese aggression against the homeland.”
“Specifically, I am concerned that the balloon flew over the Malmstrom Air Force Base (Malmstrom) which is one of the three U.S. Air Force bases that operates, maintains, and secures the Minuteman III ICBM. It is completely unacceptable for communist China to invade our airspace – this is yet another blatant example of Chinese aggression against the homeland,” Rosendale wrote in his letter to Austin.
China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that their airship was “mainly” for weather research and went astray.
“The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes. Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course. The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure. The Chinese side will continue communicating with the US side and properly handle this unexpected situation caused by force majeure,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The White House said in a statement that it decided against a “kinetic action” against the Chinese blimp.
“It was the — it was the strong recommendation by Secretary Austin, Chairman Milley, the commander of Northern Command not to take kinetic action because of the risk to safety and security of the people on the mili- — on the ground.
President Biden took .. that recommendation from the military seriously — of his advisors, clearly. The President will always put the safety of the security of the American people first,” Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cancelled a planned trip to China calling the surveillance balloon a “clear violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law.”
Biden ignored press questions Friday about the suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana and other states.
The Pentagon expects the balloon to be over U.S. airspace for the next couple of days.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester, D-Montana, who chairs the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, also announced Friday the committee "will hold a hearing to demand answers from Biden Administration officials on the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was in U.S. airspace above Billings, Montana."
Tester also voiced worry.
“Montanans value their freedom and privacy and I’ll always fight to defend both,” Tester said. “China’s actions are a clear threat to those values and to America’s national security, and I’m demanding answers from the Biden Administration. I will be pulling people before my committee to get real answers on how this happened, and how we can prevent it from ever happening again.”