An angler wearing a pair of the Simms Watershed Stockingfoot Waders fly-fishes along the Yellowstone River in Paradise Valley.

 Courtesy of Simms Fishing Products

A fishing apparel manufacturer in Four Corners is releasing a new wader that will benefit conservation and restoration efforts along the Yellowstone River, several months after severe floods damaged homes and infrastructure around southwest Montana.

Simms Fishing Products announced on Tuesday that it plans to release the Simms Watershed Stockingfoot Wader for purchase, beginning in January of 2023. A pair of the waders costs $599.95, and they come in eight sizes.

