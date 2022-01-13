If you had to wrap up the width and depth of Montana history with just 101 objects, what would they be?
And what wouldn’t make your list? And how in the world would you choose?
Depending on who you ask, the Montana Historical Society spend somewhere from seven to 15 years pondering that question before it produced a namesake volume in 2021.
Eventually, thousands of objects and hundreds of years of history were narrowed down to answer the question of What Is Montana?, winnowed to a handsome, 266-page book, “A History of Montana in 101 Objects: Artifacts & Essays from the Montana Historical Society.”
It was an unwieldy task, admits retired state historian Kirby Lambert, who worked on the book. Eventually, the completed volume divided Montana history itself into 11 chapters.
“How do you do it? Chronologically? Thematically? At first we tried a geographical distribution. It was frustrating. There was no good way to do it,” he said.
Final chapters include Before Montana; Coming to Montana; Building Montana; Montana Mosaic; Montanans at Home; Montanans at Work; Montanans at Play; Montanans on the Move; Montanans at War; Montanans and the Nation; and Montana Imagined.
It starts out with “Ellison’s Rock Petroglyph,” and ends up hundreds of pages later with “Swift Fox.”
“We started out with a ‘short’ list of 500 objects,” remembered Lambert, “and then got it down to 300. Six people on a steering committee took a couple years to whittle it down to the final 101.
“The most challenging part was that the objects had to be in our collection, and they had to be photographic.” In other words, many items were historically important, but didn’t photograph well, so they didn’t make the cut.
“There were letters – important letters – that didn’t make it because they didn’t photograph well.”
“This was a long time coming,” added Diana Stefano, publications editor. “It was 15 years from idea to completion, and the book evolved in that time. It’s a unique volume. It’s from our archival, photo and museum collections.”
The idea originally came from Stephanie Ambrose Tubbs, the daughter of historian Steven Ambrose, who approached the Historical Society. “We said, ‘Why don’t we do it as a team?’ “
Which personally beloved objects didn’t make it into the book?
“One thing was a super-cool 1870s Nez Perce dugout canoe,” remembered Lambert. “It was in bad shape; the photos just didn’t do it justice.
“Another was F. Jay Haynes’ cross-country skis from the 1880s. He used them in Yellowstone, and they look like toothpicks. I even wrote a couple essays that didn’t make it into the final book.”
Only a couple of Charlie Russell’s paintings made it into the book, and …
“Well, the whole book could have been on Russell,” Lambert joked. “ ‘Laugh Kills Lonesome’ is my favorite Russell and it didn’t make it.”
What is Lambert’s personal favorite of the whole 101?
“’Kenya’ a painting of a WWII sled dog when the U.S. Army had Camp Rimini north of Helena,” Lambert quickly responded. The artist was Jack Beauchamp, and Kenya was the lead dog for Eddie Barbeau, who moved from Minnesota with his dog teams for the War effort – and then stayed in Helena for the rest of his life. Over the years, Ojibway Barbeau would have his own place of honor as an elder in Helena’s Native American community.
“And Fanny Cory Cooney,” Lambert added. A Helena resident, she graduated from high school circa 1895 and eventual became famous for her children’s books about fairies.
“We look at all the hard parts of history, and sometimes we forget that sometimes people just want to have fun,” Lambert said. “It’s a big state, and it takes a lot to get from here to there, and we need to remember how much we have in common..”
Ever since there’s been a Territory here, there’s been a Historical Society, Lambert concluded. “As long as there’s been a Montana, the Historical Society has been telling Montana’s stories.
“It’s evolved from being a ‘rich white man’s club’ to evolving to telling everyone’s stories.”
This is the kind of book you can pick up, read a chapter, put down and pick up later for another chapter.
“The more you read, the more you learn. Read it all and you’ll learn quite a bit,” Lambert agreed. “And it’s kinda fun.”
“Why us? Somewhere along the line someone thought they had something that needed to be preserved.”
Would you have done anything different?
“At one point we all joked that we should have done a set of encyclopedias,” he said.
This book’s “101 Objects” run the gamut from Butte’s Red Light District to a letter from Sen. Metcalf regarding Civil Rights legislation to a 1908 plug-in, electric bathrobe owned by Helena mining magnate Thomas Cruse to Jeannette Rankins shoe.
Lambert said a second volume is planned, “A History of Montana in 101 Places,” which will feature Montana locations and buildings on the National Historic Register.
The volume is $30 and can be purchased from the Montana Historical Society.