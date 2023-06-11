A woman working as tour guide for commercial rafting company was attacked and injured by a black bear on June 7.
A black bear attacked a woman near Montana’s Glacier National Park early Wednesday morning along the Middle Fork Flathead River.
The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the woman – a tour guide with a commercial raft company – was treated for “non-life threatening injuries at a hospital in Whitefish.
