Belgrade’s own U.S. Senator Steve Daines is in the national spotlight as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
Daines’ main charge as NRSC chairman is undoing Democrats’ narrow U.S. Senate majority. Right now, the Democrats have a 51-49 majority.
There are 48 Democrats in the upper legislative with three independents (U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Angus King of Maine and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona) who caucus and side with party. Republicans have 49 seats.
Daines and the GOP’s road to a Senate majority may also go straight through his home state of Montana — where Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Tester is seeking a fourth six-year term. Republicans are eyeing the Tester seat as a prime target next year as they try to pick up two seats to gain a majority.
Former President Donald Trump won Montana by 16.4 percentage points over President Joe Biden in the 2020 White House race. The pair could be in for a rematch though Trump faces GOP primary challengers including an expected battle with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Daines was featured in the Washington Post Monday with the headline “Daines walks Trump tightrope as he tries to win back Senate for Republicans.”
“I didn’t think I’d ever end up on the front page of the Washington Post. Evidently they took notice of my work as the newly elected Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee., whose mission is to help Republicans win back the Senate majority in 2024,” Daines told the Belgrade News via email.
And, “I did get a few nice comments on the story ... most importantly from my kids,” the Montana GOP senator said.
Tester’s first two victories were squeakers, winning by just around 3,000 votes each time. Ironically, he was in Trump’s sights in 2018 and the Post’s story pointed to Daines’ connections with Trump’s camp including Donald Trump Jr.
“Don Jr. is a friend. We’ve hunted and fished together in Montana and he loves our state,” Daines said. The NRSC chair has not endorsed Trump’s 2024 White House run but said he welcomes the ex-president’s “input.”
But Daines is also charged with recruiting winning candidates and navigating GOP divisions — including between Trump and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.
Daines told the Belgrade News that his “Mission was to help Republicans win back the Senate majority in 2024. If we’re going to protect and preserve our Montana way of life, we need a Republican Senate majority to undo President Biden’s worst policies.”
According to the Post’s story, “some Republican operatives say Trump will be too busy with his own ambitions in 2024 to play such a heavy hand in picking candidates in congressional races, freeing up national Republicans like Daines to boost candidates with more general election appeal.”
Daines also wasn’t shy that unseating fellow Montanan Tester was a major goals. “It’s not personal with Senator Tester, but I disagree with his strong support of Joe Biden’s policies of raising taxes, and leaving our border wide open.”
Tester announced his reelection bid last month and has promised to work on issues such as inflation and agriculture, touting his support for abortion rights and promising to oppose potential changes to Social Security and Medicare.
The Post added that “Daines said he would “try to be direct about where I stand on issues and potential candidates’ to avoid conflict as he takes a more active stance in primaries. ‘Folks tend to appreciate that honesty even if there are disagreements.”
The GOP will also target Senate races in Ohio, West Virginia and Arizona where Democratic incumbents Sherrod Brown, Joe Manchin and Sinema (who switched from Democrat to Independent are up for reelection.
But, Tester, right in Daines’ backyard, has to be the biggest irritant. The Post commented on that reality and expectations to mount a strong campaign against Tester along with navigating the GOP’s MAGA and establishment / neoconservative wings.
“Daines once told a local newspaper that Trump had not been his first or even second choice to become president in 2016, he has since forged deep bonds with Trump’s circle and MAGA conservatives, giving the grass roots some confidence that he won’t reflexively side with candidates they see as RINOs — ‘Republicans in Name Only’,” the Post story noted.
There are several potential challengers to Tester — including U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale, Gov. Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Austin Knudsen.
Rosendale, who lost to Tester in 2018 by just over 17,900 votes, was in some hot water this week after posing on the U.S. Capitol steps with a group of American Neo-Nazis. Democrats seized on the photo of Rosendale.
Rosendale said in a media statement he did not know the individuals’ identities or their hard-right political beliefs.
“I absolutely condemn and have zero tolerance for hate groups, hate speech, and violence. I did not take a meeting with these individuals. I was asked for a photo while walking between hearings, accommodating as I do for all photo requests, and was not aware of the individuals’ identity or affiliation with these hate groups that stand in stark contrast to my personal beliefs,” Rosendale said.
Daines will also be in Bozeman on Friday hosting a roundtable discussion on forestry issues and the upcoming farm bill as well as to tour Montana State University extension operations.
The panel will feature representatives from MSU as well as agricultural groups such as the Montana Farm Bureau Federation and Montana Grain Growers Association.