Donation boxes have been set up at various locations across the state to receive holiday gifts to benefit Montana State Hospital patients, the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has announced.
The effort is part of the annual Gifts With A Lift program that has played an instrumental role in spreading holiday cheer to patients for the past 69 years. The program ensures that all state hospital patients have a gift this holiday season.
MSH Gifts With A Lift coordinator Trent Martin said the program continues to receive strong support annually. “We truly appreciate all the support this program continues to receive from Montana residents each and every year,” Martin said. “It’s been successful due to the generosity of so many people across the state.”
The program is jointly coordinated by the National Alliance for Mental Illness-MT and DPHHS.
Ideas for gift suggestions include but are not limited to the following: Pocket games/books, socks, T-Shirts/sweatshirts, cards, winter hats/adult winter gloves, magazines, phone cards, jackets, craft kits, batteries, slippers, blankets/ throws, headphones, handheld AM/FM radios, postage stamps and stationery. MSH is especially in need of winter coats for men and women in sizes M – 3X. (Larger sizes preferred. Please note we are unable to accept hoodies or shoelaces.)
Individuals or service organizations interested in “adopting” a patient are encouraged to contact Martin at (406) 693-5279.
Gifts mailed to the hospital should not be wrapped; however, donations of wrapping paper and gift boxes are welcome. “Please include a name and address in the package and a return receipt so we may acknowledge the arrival of your gifts,” Martin said.
Gifts or cash donations can be mailed to Gifts With A Lift, c/o Trent Martin, P.O. Box 300, Montana State Hospital, Warm Springs, MT 59756. In order to arrive in time for the holidays, gifts should be dropped off or mailed by Dec. 10. Make checks payable to: Gifts With A Lift.
MSH is the only publicly operated inpatient psychiatric hospital in the state. It provides treatment to adults who have serious mental illnesses and who are referred from hospitals, mental health programs, and district courts from across the state.
In Gallatin County, gifts can be dropped off at the Bozeman Daily Chronicle front lobby at 2820 W. College St. in Bozeman between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
