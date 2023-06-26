Rail cars remain in the river Sunday, June 25, 2023, after a railroad bridge collapsed on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point in Columbus, Mont. Crews on Sunday were testing the water and air quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where train cars carrying hazardous materials fell into the waterway following the bridge collapse. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
Rail cars remain in the river after a railroad bridge collapse the day before on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Columbus, Mont. Crews are testing the water and air quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where train cars carrying hazardous materials fell into the waterway following a bridge collapse. Seven cars carrying hot asphalt and molten sulfur fell into the rushing river Saturday morning in a rural area near the town of Columbus. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 25 INSTEAD OF JUNE 24 - Crews work the site of a railroad bridge collapse on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point, Sunday afternoon, June 25, 2023, in Columbus, Mont. Crews are testing the water and air quality along the stretch of river where train cars carrying hazardous materials fell into the waterway following a bridge collapse. Seven cars carrying hot asphalt and molten sulfur fell into the rushing river Saturday in the rural area near the town of Columbus. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — Preliminary testing of water and air quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where train cars carrying hazardous materials fell into the waterway following a bridge collapse did not indicate any threat to the public, state and federal officials said Sunday.
The seven mangled cars that carried hot asphalt and molten sulfur remained in the rushing river a day after the bridge gave way near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) west of Billings, Montana. The area is in a sparsely populated section of the Yellowstone River Valley, surrounded by ranch and farmland.