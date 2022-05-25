The Montana Historical Society is offering a wide range of upcoming programs in June that are free to the public, and many will be livestreamed and recorded on the MHS YouTube channel to watch in real time or at your leisure.
“We the People: The Making of a Constitution at the Montana State Capitol” is scheduled for June 15-16.
Constitutional Convention delegates, their descendants, legal scholars, political luminaries, historians, ConCon staffers, policy experts, and others will explore and celebrate Montana’s constitution on its 50th anniversary.
The morning of June 15 is primarily ceremonial, but the afternoon includes panel discussions on how the constitution came to be and citizens’ right to know and participate.
June 16 features a full day of panel discussions: The Basic Rule of Law: The Backbone of a Constitution; Natural Resources, Water, and the Right to a Clean and Healthful Environment; Native American Perspectives on the Montana Constitution; Montana’s Unique and Comprehensive Declaration of Rights; Revenue and Taxation; Education and Public Lands; and Hope and Vision for Future Generations under the Montana Constitution.
Attendance is free (except for optional box lunches) but registration is encouraged. Register at tinyurl.com/ConCon2022 Many of the programs will be live streamed on MPAN at https://leg.mt.gov/audio-video/
A three-part Juneteenth celebration is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on June 18.
The nation’s newest federal holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on June 19, 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, enslaved people learned that they had been declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.
The 1:30 lecture is by Laura Arata, author of “Race and the Wild West.” It features Sarah Bickford, the nation’s first African American female public utilities owner. This will be livestreamed and archived on the MTHS YouTube channel.
At 3 p.m., we move to the MTHS front lawn, where Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins will discuss the significance of the Juneteenth holiday, and J.P. Williams, a descendent of a black Montana pioneer, will share a few thoughts on African Americans’ contributions to the Treasure State. Afterward, we’ll celebrate with ice cream and punch.
At 4 p.m., hop aboard Helena’s tour train for an excursion around Helena to view significant African American heritage sites. The tour is free, but seating is limited, and reservations are required at tinyurl.com/HelenaJuneteenth
A discussion by author John Maclean on “Home Waters; A Chronicle of Family and a River” is scheduled for June 23 at 4:30 p.m.
The book is a beautiful story of four generations of the Maclean family and their love of the Blackfoot River. Maclean will share the true stories of the characters fictionalized by his father, Norman Maclean, in “A River Runs through It.” This will be livestreamed and archived on the MTHS YouTube channel.
All current and former volunteers are invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the volunteer program at MTHS on June 29 at 3 p.m. The Friends of the Montana Historical Society began in 1972 with a group of 20 energetic women and has grown to more than 100 volunteers helping today.
Explore the mystery of Meriwether Lewis’s death after the famed 1804-1806 Lewis and Clark Expedition at 4:30 p.m. on June 30.
The program will feature a lecture and book signing by Dave and Marti Peck, who co-authored “So Hard to Die,” which examines how Lewis returned from the perilous journey with the hope of a bright future, only to die from two gunshots three years later at age 35 in a lonely inn in rural Tennessee. His death originally was ruled a suicide, but various medical and psychological theories have been proposed by historians and others. This will be livestreamed and archived on the MTHS YouTube channel.