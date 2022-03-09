...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Many Montanans fume when federal or state agencies make fish and game decisions without what they consider to be adequate public input.
And there’s a stir now in some quarters about a change in fishing regulations by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks for kokanee salmon at Georgetown Lake.
After decades of no daily limit on how many kokanee an angler could keep, new fishing regs for the popular lake set a daily cap of 20 salmon, with 40 fish in possession. There’s been no limit in the past because the kokanee population has been seen as well beyond robust. Because there’s no specific mention of kokanee in the new Georgetown Lake regulations, the fishing limit defaults to the “Western District Standard Daily and Possession Limits.”
The fishing regulations took effect March 1.
Too many mouths to feed meant Georgetown Lake’s kokanee stayed small. That’s been the conventional wisdom, anyway.
Pat Saffel, regional fisheries manager for Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said the decision to set a limit on the kokanee catch followed evidence that the average size of the fish was increasing dramatically.
“We have a lot of gill netting data and creel data,” he said, demonstrating that trend.
Saffel said he felt setting a standard limit for kokanee was a conservative response to an apparent increase in fish size that could mean the salmon population was declining.
On Monday, he acknowledged public input had been limited.
“I wish there would have been more,” Saffel said.
The Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission considered the change at its August meeting: “Kokanee Salmon size and catch rates have improved in recent years, which has been confirmed in population monitoring surveys. FWP staff believes the Western Fishing District Standard Kokanee Salmon limits of 20 daily and 40 in possession is appropriate based on current population trends.”
Without naming names, Saffel said he’s received negative feedback about the new limit on kokanee.
“It hasn’t been a lot, but it’s been heated,” Saffel said. “I think there are a few people who are really good at catching salmon.”