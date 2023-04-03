Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, attend a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Pentagon in Washington. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)
Three Montana GOP lawmakers have written U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joints Chiefs of Staff Chairman U.S. Army General Mark Milley regarding a potential ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ hosted at Malmstrom U.S. Air Force Base in 2021.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Montana U.S. Reps. Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale — all Republicans — have written Pentagon brass about the event.
“We write today regarding reports of a ‘Drag Story Time’ for children held on June 30, 2021, at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. If true, this event is yet another example of the Biden administration’s obsession with prioritizing a woke agenda at the expense of the national security priorities of the United States.”
Conservatives across the country have been voicing displeasure at drag queen events at schools, libraries and military bases as part of the culturally and socially heated debated for transgender and other LGBTQ rights.
Daines, Rosendale and Zinke want details on the 2021 event, what it entailed, who approved it and were taxpayers dollars used for it.
“The news of Malmstrom Air Force Base hosting a drag queen story hour for children is infuriating. The mission of the Department of Defense is to ‘provide the military forces needed to deter war and ensure our nation’s security.’ It is impossible to see how this event at Malmstrom helps the military fulfill its mission rather than a woke agenda. In fact, this and events like it at our military bases around the country and world further erodes the credibility of one of our country’s most important institutions," Daines said in a statement.
A spokesperson for Malmstrom AFB referred questions to the Secretary of the Air Force’s public information officer. A Pentagon spokesperson said the U.S. defense agency could respond to the lawmakers declining further comment.
Facebook posts from Malmstrom AFB show LGBTQ Pride Month as well as some featuring Drag Queens in 2021. The event was brought up by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, during a congressional hearing with Austin and Milley.
Daines' office also provided images of the Malmstorm events to the media. Those show a social media post from the U.S. Air Force Base in June 2021 promoting a Drag Story Time and Drag Show on June 30, 2021.