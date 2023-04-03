US Russia Ukraine War

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, attend a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Pentagon in Washington. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)

 Andrew Caballero-Reynold

Three Montana GOP lawmakers have written U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joints Chiefs of Staff Chairman U.S. Army General Mark Milley regarding a potential ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ hosted at Malmstrom U.S. Air Force Base in 2021.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Montana U.S. Reps. Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale — all Republicans — have written Pentagon brass about the event.

