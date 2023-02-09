Chinese Balloon-South Carolina

This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy via AP)

 U.S. Navy via AP

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, says he has some lingering unanswered questions for the Biden administration and U.S. military regarding the Chinese surveillance balloon that flew over the state and other parts of the country before being shot down by a missile on Saturday over the South Carolina coast.

Republicans, including Daines, are upset with Biden for not shooting down the suspected spy zeppelin when it first entered U.S. airspace near Alaska’s Aleutian Islands or when it was over rural expanses of Montana.