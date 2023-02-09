This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy via AP)
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, says he has some lingering unanswered questions for the Biden administration and U.S. military regarding the Chinese surveillance balloon that flew over the state and other parts of the country before being shot down by a missile on Saturday over the South Carolina coast.
Republicans, including Daines, are upset with Biden for not shooting down the suspected spy zeppelin when it first entered U.S. airspace near Alaska’s Aleutian Islands or when it was over rural expanses of Montana.
Daines’ office said he “viewed top secret information from the administration earlier this week” but has unanswered questions.
“This situation raises a number of national security concerns and has been a tremendous embarrassment for the United States. The Biden administration’s weakness was on full display to the entire world. Given the significant role Montana plays in the security of the country by housing nuclear missile silos at Malmstrom Air Force Base, it is imperative that we get to the bottom of this situation and learn from it to ensure it doesn’t happen again. My hope is that the administration will address the concerns of myself and my colleagues today so we can start that process,” Daines said Thursday morning.
The GOP senators’ office released a set of questions for the White House and Defense Department. They include questions about surveillance of nuclear missile sites in Montana, previous surveillance balloon incursions and why a missile and not other means was used to take down the spy airship. Here is the full list from Daines' office.
1. Why was the balloon allowed to enter US airspace if it was a violation of international law to do so?
2. How close did the balloon get to Malmstrom Air Force Base and our missile silos?
3. What other sensitive national security and military sites did it fly over?
4. Did the balloon have a self-destruction device as has been reported? If so, why wasn’t that deemed to be a significant threat?
5. How many square miles of Montana could it have collected surveillance over? How many square miles of the country?
6. Was the balloon communicating with satellites or with Chinese-manufactured telecom equipment on the ground?
7. Why was a missile used to shoot the balloon down instead of the F-22 20mm cannon. Do we have experimental aerial direct energy weapons (lasers) that could have been used to down the balloon?
8. How was it determined that balloons flew over the US during the previous administration?
9. Why did administration officials tell the media this happened in the previous administration and then later clarified to say the previous administration did not know about it?
10. It was reported you may hit 2,000 people if you blew it up over Montana. How did you calculate that?