Free Admission to MHS Museum and Original Governor’s Mansion
It’s the best time of the year to enjoy the Montana Historical Society Museum, store, and Research Center, as well as the Original Governor’s Mansion.
Free admission will be offered all month to Montana’s Museum every Friday and Saturday. The week between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day also will be free admission. Please note, the museum will be closed for the holidays on Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31.
Don’t forget to check out the Museum Store where you’ll find the perfect gifts for all the history lovers on your list.
Come see the Original Governor’s Mansion decked out in its holiday finery. Free tours will be offered Saturdays Dec. 4, 11, and 18, and on Tuesday, Dec. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 30. Tours begin on the hour at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The mansion is at 304 N. Ewing in Helena.
The Montana Historical Society is at 225 N. Roberts in Helena. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We will be closed for the holidays on Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31, as well as Christmas and New Year’s Days.
