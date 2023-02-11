This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force pilot taking off in an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. At the direction President Joe Biden, military aircraft brought down a high altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina. (Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith/U.S. Air Force via AP)
The U.S. military deployed fighter jets to Montana Saturday after the Federal Aviation Administration closed airspace near the Canadian border after an unidentified object was spotted.
The Feb. 11 Montana event comes after U.S. fighter jets shot down unidentified flying objects (UFOs) earlier Saturday over the Yukon Territory and Friday afternoon off the far northern coast of Alaska.
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the Saturday (just before 5 p.m. Eastern) the shoot down of an “object” via the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
Few hours, later the FAA closed airspace in Montana and the U.S. via fighter jets to investigate the UFO.
“NORAD detected a radar anomaly and sent fighter aircraft to investigate. Those aircraft did not identify any object to correlate to the radar hits,” the joint U.S.-Canadian military command said in a statement.
NORAD said the airspace was then reopened.
Montana officials said they received a briefings about the latest incident. That comes after a Chinese spy balloon traversed Montana and other states before being shot down Feb. 4 over the South Carolina coast.
“I received a briefing tonight at the White House about an object in Montana airspace. I will continue to receive regular updates. With questions about the Chinese spy balloon still unanswered, the Biden administration must be fully forthcoming with Montanans and all Americans,” said Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte.
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, said just after 6:50 p.m. Mountain time (8:50 p.m. Eastern) had the restricted air space had be reopened.
“Airspace is reopened – I will remain in contact with defense officials and share more information as it becomes available. Montanans deserve answers,” Rosendale said.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, said in a social media statement that he was “aware of the object in Montana air space” and was in “close contact with senior DOD (Department of Defense) and administration officials.”
Neither of the UFOs shot down on Friday and Saturday have been identified by U.S. or Canadian officials.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, is concerned about "invasions of U.S. airspace."
“I’min direct contact with the Pentagon regarding the object in Montana’s airspace and will receive frequent updates. Montanans still have questions about the Chinese spy balloon that flew over our state last week. I’ll continue to demand answers on these invasions of U.S. airspace," Daines said.