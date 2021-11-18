BOZEMAN — The Montana Water Center has awarded more than $60,000 in grants to faculty and graduate students from Montana State University, the University of Montana and Montana Tech to research important questions about Montana’s waters.
Located at MSU, the Montana Water Center is one of 54 federally funded water research institutes in the United States. The center investigates and resolves water problems by fostering water-resource stewardship and education and training. It also sponsors statewide water-related research.
The 2021 faculty awards range from more than $12,000 to more than $16,000, while graduate student awards are worth up to $2,000. The grants cover costs associated with each study. Of the three faculty grants, two were awarded to MSU faculty.
Sarah Church, assistant professor with the Department of Earth Sciences, and Adam Sigler, assistant professor with the Department Land Resources and Environmental Sciences at MSU, received a grant to assess characteristics and outcomes of volunteer water monitoring programs in Montana. They hope to understand how these programs influence communication with the public and public trust in science.
Danielle Ulrich, assistant professor in the Department of Ecology, and Brian Smithers, assistant research professor in the ecology department, received a grant to study the effect of whitebark pine forests on snow accumulation and loss, as well as streamflow timing, quantity and quality. The research will help understand how high elevation tree species influence hydrological processes.
Twelve graduate students received grants. MSU graduate student studies include topics such as the influence of tributary confluences on macroinvertebrate and trout populations in the Madison River (Zach Maguire, Department of Ecology) and the effects of net-spinning caddisfly density on streambed retention of microplastics (Samuel Fritz, Department of Ecology).
