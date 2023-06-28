Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below. Authorities on Sunday were testing the water quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where mangled cars carrying hazardous materials remained after crashing into the waterway. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Rail cars remain in the river after a railroad bridge collapse the day before on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Columbus, Mont. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
Rail cars remain in the river Sunday, June 25, 2023, after a railroad bridge collapsed on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point in Columbus, Mont. Crews on Sunday were testing the water and air quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where train cars carrying hazardous materials fell into the waterway following the bridge collapse. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
Crew members work on derailed cars at the site of a railroad bridge collapse on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Columbus, Mont. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
Portions of a freight train are seen in the Yellowstone River after an overnight railroad bridge collapse, near Columbus, Mont., Saturday, June 24, 2023. Authorities on Sunday were testing the water quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where mangled cars carrying hazardous materials remained after crashing into the waterway following a bridge collapse. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)
Matthew Brown
Amy Lynn Nelson
Crews work the site of a railroad bridge that collapsed the day before on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Columbus, Mont. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
Amy Lynn Nelson
Amy Lynn Nelson
Amy Lynn Nelson
Larry Mayer
Crews work at the site of a railroad bridge collapse on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Columbus, Mont. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
Amy Lynn Nelson
Matthew Brown
Matthew Brown
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Work is underway to clean up rail cars carrying hazardous materials that fell into the Yellowstone River in southern Montana after a bridge collapsed over the weekend, officials said Monday.
Montana Rail Link is developing a cleanup plan and is working with its unions and BNSF Railway to reroute freight trains in the area to limit disruption of the supply chain, Beth Archer, a spokesperson for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, said in a joint statement issued with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and Montana Rail Link.