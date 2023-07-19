A livestock helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses from the Fox & Lake Herd Management Area, July 13, 2008, in Washoe County, Nev. Eleven wild horses have died in the first 10 days of a big mustang roundup in Nevada. A Las Vegas congresswoman says the series of tragedies since July 9, 2023, underscores the urgent need to outlaw the use of helicopters to capture the animals.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nearly a dozen wild horses have died in the first 10 days of a big mustang roundup in Nevada, deaths that a Las Vegas congresswoman is calling tragic proof of the urgent need to outlaw helicopters to capture the animals on federal land.
The 11 deaths so far include five young foals, four horses with broken necks and a stallion with a snapped rear leg that was chased by a helicopter and horseback rider as it tried to flee on three legs for 35 minutes before it was euthanized, according to witnesses.