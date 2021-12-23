Fifty-six Yellowstone bison have been sent to the Yakama Nation’s lands in Washington and the Modoc Nation’s lands in Oklahoma.
It’s the first time that two large, intact families of bison have been transported to tribal lands through the Bison Conservation Transfer Program — a concerted effort by tribal, state, federal and nonprofit partners to divert more disease-free Yellowstone bison away from slaughter.
“Bison are incredibly social animals, so one of the key goals of this program is to maintain these social structures once they arrive at their new home,” said Chamois Andersen, senior Rockies and Plains representative for Defenders of Wildlife, in a news release. “We are honored to partner with the Fort Peck Tribes and ITBC in this important work to bring bison back to the tribes.”
Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service did a final round of brucellosis testing on the 56 bison at the Fort Peck Tribes’ quarantine facility. The results all came up negative, and the animals were cleared to be shipped to tribal lands.
Troy Heinert, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in South Dakota and the executive director of the InterTribal Buffalo Council, was at last week’s transfer. He helped to sort the animals by age and demographic, then load them onto trucks.
“Buffalo are a unique animal. You have to move them cautiously yet expeditiously,” he said. “For me, knowing the journey that these buffalo have been on to get to this point and knowing they are going to be revered by a tribal nation — there’s a sense of fulfillment.”
The threat that brucellosis poses to ranchers and the livestock industry as a whole means bison largely aren’t tolerated in Montana.
Livestock that catch the infectious disease can miscarry or produce weak young, and many fear that allowing Yellowstone bison to share the landscape with cattle could result in transmission.
Up to 60 percent of bison in the park have tested positive for exposure to brucellosis, but there has never been a documented transmission of the disease to livestock in the wild. Elk have spread brucellosis to livestock in the wild.
To keep bison numbers steady in Yellowstone, some animals are culled from the national park’s population annually through tribal and state hunting, slaughter and the Bison Conservation Transfer Program.
Disease-free animals that are enrolled in the program go through a lengthy quarantine process where they are held in pens and tested repeatedly for brucellosis over multiple years.
Bison that continue to test negative get shipped to the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes’ reservation at the northeastern corner of Montana. There, they go through a final round of assurance testing.
Once bison complete that phase, they can be transported to select tribes’ cultural herds. The Yakama Nation and Modoc Nation are each receiving 28 bison in this transfer.
“These buffalo will go to tribes that are beginning their cultural herds,” said Robbie Magnan, director of Fort Peck’s Fish and Game Department. “Like Fort Peck and many other tribes, the Yakama and Modoc will once again have buffalo for their Indian communities and traditions.”
This year, there are just over 5,000 bison in Yellowstone National Park, and federal, tribal and state partners involved in the Interagency Bison Management Plan have agreed to cull between 600 and 900 animals this winter.
Historically, an estimated 30 million bison roamed in North America, but they were almost eliminated completely through mass slaughter, said Jonathan Proctor, Rockies and Plains program director for Defenders of Wildlife.
At the turn of the 20th century only about 1,000 bison were left on Earth, and most were held in captivity privately in small numbers.
“The bison that remained in Yellowstone were the only bison to survive the mass slaughter in the wild,” he said.
Saving bison from extinction was the first great conservation success story in America, but the animals have yet to be restored to a level that allows them to perform their ecological role on the landscape, Proctor said.
Bison populations have recovered to around 500,000 today, but almost all the animals have cattle genetics and are managed as livestock. Relocation of wild Yellowstone bison is critical for restoring the species as wildlife, Defenders of Wildlife wrote.
When the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes built the state-of-the-art bison quarantine facility on their land, it brought bison advocates one step closer to that goal, according to Proctor.
To date, over 150 disease-free bison have been quarantined at the facility on the Fort Peck Tribes’ Reservation before being sent to tribes across the United States.
Yellowstone National Park is working with partners to expand quarantine facilities close to the park, which will allow more animals to get through the process’s first stages. Construction on the expansion is underway.
“Yellowstone bison are incredibly important, and we need to restore them to multiple locations to restore the ecological importance of the species,” Proctor said. “When we can divert them from needless slaughter to restoration, it’s such a great win for everyone.”
Heinert said the InterTribal Buffalo Council is concerned about disease and wants to make sure the animals are healthy. Member tribes have the skills, knowledge and ability to receive as many buffalo as they can get out of the park, he said.
“We just hope we’re included and viewed as a true partner in this effort. We don’t have control over other policies, but shipping live buffalo — we can do that,” Heinert said. “We know we can grow this program and we know it’s good for buffalo, for the park, and … tribes. We’re excited to take this to the next level and give buffalo a chance to continue their journey.”