This year is the 150th anniversary of the formation of Yellowstone National Park.
Bears are part of the park's mojo, so we reached back five years to a specific bear story that made the news.
This particular story started in 2015. It stands as a testament to the lengths to which YNP rangers will go for the park’s iconic bears. And then the story takes a giant leap back in time to the humorous, tragic, sometimes cruel and often quite stupid ways the park has tried to "handle” its bears.
When park rangers finally killed that specific backcountry grizzly on Sept. 8, 2017 – a bear who had been pestering Heart Lake backpackers – their last-ditch effort to save it included a battery-charged, electrified decoy tent.
It didn't work.
It almost never works, admits Yellowstone National Park bear biologist Kerry Gunther.
Therein lies the conundrum of what to do when primitive, wild Yellowstone bumps up against the 21st century – and all those millions of tourists.
For more than a century, YNP has dealt with its bears in ways both comic and tragic.
Bear science has gotten better over the years. The park no longer immediately kills bears. It no longer relocates them. (Doesn't work because the bears are back home within days.) It no longer dumps problem bears just over the YNP border into Montana or Wyoming.
The reality is that when Yellowstone became a national park in 1872, the bears immediately realized that Yellowstone tourists brought their lunches with them.
The park has never been very successful at getting food-oriented bears to leave the tourists alone.
Electro-shocking is the last-ditch "aversion" method of choice to get bears to leave livestock and people alone.
With that 2015-2017 grizzly in the Heart Lake area, officials electrified a regular tent, covered in wire mesh and hooked up to a battery charger, a la an electric fence.
"We don't do that very often," Gunther explained. "Mostly, because we don't have many bears that go after tents."
This particular grizzly had been hazed by park officials seven times in 2016, including by electrified tent. He had previously torn up tents and sleeping bags. According to Gunther, this grizzly first came to the attention of Wyoming Fish & Game in Wyoming's Grinnell Creek in 2015. He was captured and moved to Squirrel Meadows.
On Aug. 26, he forced three backcountry campers out of their site and ate all their food. That particular male grizzly had 26 percent body fat and was not food-deprived, Gunther explained. By Sept. 8, he had been trapped and killed.
Gunther estimated that in a typical year, the park hazes bears 15 to 30 times, with some of those episodes on the same animal. The "electrified tent" was probably only used three or four times in the decade between 20007, when it was first employed, and 2017.
Electricity keeps showing up in local wildlife management situations, not just with a decoy tent – and not just with bears.
In 2000, billionaire Ted Turner tried shock collar-hazing on wolves at his Flying D Ranch outside of Bozeman.
That experiment shocked captive wolves every time they approached livestock. That attempt to make "instinctual killers into wild animals with no appetite for livestock" was greeted with comments ranging from "hubris," to "imaginative" to "absolutely ridiculous," according to a December 2001 Outside magazine article.
Shocking recalcitrant bears goes back to 1944, when park wildlife biologist Olaus Murie used electric cattle prods (on long poles) on bears to keep them away from the Fishing Bridge Campground.
It didn't work.
In a 1943 progress report, Murie said he wanted to experiment with electrified garbage can lids, and car windows, "In special cases, to cure certain individual bears of their raiding habits."
He continued, "I am convinced that the electric prod, held in the hand, or any similar device, is not effective." Murie added that the bear would just recognize and avoid the human about to administer the shock. The shock did not make bears avoid humans or human food.
"The bear is a shrewd, unusually resourceful animal, easily adaptable to many situations, easily tamed in the presence of men, and therein lies our problem," his progress report concluded.
YNP's current bear biologist Gunther could add his own "amen" to Murie's 1943 conclusions.
"Backcountry bears are like teenagers," he said. "If they know they can get away with it, they do it."
In the backcountry, YNP's hazing success drops to less than 10 percent, he said. "It's difficult for us to have a constant presence in the backcountry. If we do haze (them), they just wait and come back at night. They're smart. They recognize our uniforms, our vehicles, our guns. I believe they even recognize individual employees."
In the "civilized" frontcountry, populated portions of the park Gunther estimated hazing has a 50 percent success rate. "If we can catch them early and hit them hard, we can have some success," he continued. "But once they've had that food reward, not so much."
"Successful" hazing is defined as a bear that "never does it again," he said.
The irony here is that YNP does unnatural things to wild animals, in the hope that the natural ecosystem can be preserved in as natural a setting as possible – while 4 million tourists traipse through the park, and ranchers run livestock in homesteads surrounding the YNP borders.
Paradise Valley author Alston Chase has long been a critic of many YNP management techniques, extensively covered in his 1986 best-seller "Playing God in Yellowstone."
Chase chronicles three simultaneous, historical episodes affecting grizzly management: Two campers were fatally mauled by grizzlies in Glacier National Park (1967); the federal government listed the grizzly as an endangered species (1967); and YNP closed down its dumps, where park grizzlies had fed for a century (1968-69).
The endangered species designation meant that YNP was legally bound to increase grizzly numbers. Working at cross purposes, other officials were, at the same time, looking to keep tourists safe by decreasing and managing just a smaller, static bear population.
Chase writes that famed bear researchers Frank and John Craighead lobbied at that time to leave the dumps open, pointing out that it kept the bears well fed – and in the backcountry.
Park biologists believed that if they weaned bears off YNP garbage, the bears would disperse throughout the park, and their numbers would plummet to the park's "natural carrying capacity," Chase states.
Close the dump, in other words, and the park's bear problem magically solves itself.
The Craigheads strongly disagreed, pointing out that bears had been feeding at Yellowstone's dumps since the park opened in 1876, and that abruptly removing the dumps as a food source would immediately force multiple tourists/hungry bear conflicts.
According to Chase, the Craigsheads' advice was officially ignored, and their research in the park terminated. The grizzly was protected under the Endangered Species Act, but what the park really wanted was a policy that "protects the National Park Service from tort cases in the event of mishap."
What to do? The U.S. Department of the Interior suddenly decided in 1969 that grizzlies really weren't endangered after all. Piece of cake. So they could then be hunted. That lasted a few years, until 1975 when the grizzly was relisted as "threatened."
These details from almost 50 years ago give a "comedy of errors" context to the current fight over hunting and delisting the grizzly.
With the park's garbage dumps closed circa 1968, the suddenly food-deprived grizzlies started wandering into populated campgrounds. Before, the park's problem bears were black bears. The grizzly suddenly went from minor nuisance to, Chase wrote, "the first time in park history, a real menace."
Chase continued that, in 1967, pre-dump closing, 25 of 31 bear management instances involved black bears. In 1968, post-dump closing, 78 of 91 bear management actions involved grizzlies.
In 1972, a grizzly killed a camper by Old Faithful, the first mauling death in 30 years.
Killing bears became the park's management option of choice. Chase writes that between 1968-73, 189 YNP grizzlies were reported killed, undoubtedly a low number since Chase interviewed numerous park employees who said it was standard to not report grizzly deaths. Other biologists saw grizzlies dropped from helicopters; and multiple times ran across burial pits of bears in the backcountry.
Chase's interviewees also told him that problem black bears were immediately killed, because the park didn't want to waste helicopter time on black bears.
In the introduction to "Playing God in Yellowstone," Chase says about writing his book that "Rather than being an inspirational experience ... turned out to be disillusioning, exhausting, and sometimes dangerous ... and I found more hidden traps and intrigue than I could have anticipated."