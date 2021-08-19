Folks who live near the soon-to-be-constructed rest area just north of the Interstate 90/Highway 287 near Three Forks have been up in arms for the past month because the project was planned, bid, and awarded before they were notified of the idea.
So when announcing the addition of office space for law enforcement officials to the planned rest area building on Tuesday, William Fogarty, MDT Butte District administrator, says the agency took seriously and acted on the citizens’ concerns when they were expressed.
“We heard the public’s concern about law enforcement’s challenges patrolling this part of the county loud and clear,” Fogarty said. “MDT is committed to provide our law enforcement partners with an office space to better serve the surrounding populations.”
Fogarty said Wednesday that the idea was proposed by a citizen who attended a July 20 informational open house, where MDT and project developers met with citizens for the first time to discuss the project. Fogarty promised to take the idea back to the department, where he said “it was very well-received.”
But rather than promise something right away that it couldn’t deliver, Fogarty added, MDT waited until Tuesday to announce the plan, once it was clear that the change was do-able.
Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan, who last month was openly critical about MDT planning the project without contacting him, told the Belgrade News on Tuesday that the plan is “not a solution to the problem, but it should be a good deterrent (to criminal activity).”
“My thought was that if my guys had a place to work, the bad guys aren’t going to hang out there where there’s cop cars,” Meehan said. “I think it’s a comfortable solution to a problem.”
Meehan said he has three deputies assigned to the southern area of Broadwater County. The city of Three Forks – located in Gallatin County and about three miles east of the I-90/Highway 287 interchange – does allow Broadwater County deputies to use office space in town as needed. However, the location at the rest area will be better because the deputies will be closer to where they are needed to respond to Broadwater calls. Meehan said he hopes to be able to provide constant law enforcement presence in the southern part of the county.
“I think that just having that presence in the county and having a place for those guys to park and do their work is going to benefit the Wheatland area more than we realize,” he said.
The 164 square-foot office space addition will expand the footprint of the rest area building from its original design, Fogarty said. While department officials are still working on project cost estimates, he said they don’t yet have a ballpark idea of what the addition will cost.
However, that cost will be borne by the state and not by project developers, he said.
The contract for the new rest area was awarded to Montana Rest Area JV Partners in April. Under the terms of the deal, the partners were to build a $2.69 million facility in exchange for the rest area property at the I-90/19th Street interchange in Bozeman, plus $1.1 million cash to account for the value difference between the new rest area and the Bozeman property, which has appraised for $3.818 million.
Now, Fogarty said, the credit back to the state will be reduced by the price of the law enforcement office addition, whatever that ends up being.
The new plan has done little to soothe the feelings of some who oppose the plan for the new rest area and land swap. Contacted Tuesday afternoon, Elizabeth Barton, who lives in the Wheatland area just around the corner from the site slated for the new facility, said the “nice little gesture” is still “too little, too late.”
“What they did was wrong. They violated our rights. They didn’t have public meetings, they did this all under the table,” she said.
She also expressed concerns about the sheriff’s ability to provide adequate manpower in the Wheatland area whether there is an office or not, as well as about the other concerns that an office won’t mitigate.
“I still don’t want 35 semis idling overnight a half-mile from my house,” she said.
Amy Weidinger, who has been leading the Three Forks Concerned Citizens’ opposition to the project, agreed and said the community will continue to fight the rest area’s construction.
Among the ways the Concerned Citizens is doing that is by gathering signatures on a petition (over 1,400 had been collected as of Tuesday evening, Weidinger said); appealing to Gov. Greg Gianforte to halt the project (the City of Three Forks sent a letter supporting that request last week); and filing a legal petition with the Montana Department of Transportation.
As for the planned addition, Weidinger said simply, “It doesn’t fix what happened. We’re continuing to move forward.”