Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., criticizes the Biden administration for its handling of the recent spate of aerial objects, including a Chinese surveillance balloon, that flew over his state as it traversed the U.S., during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre listens as National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Association of Counties 2023 Legislative Conference in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Biden is facing pressure to talk more about three UFOs shot down over Super Bowl weekend.
The Pentagon and Biden administration still have not publicly disclosed the origins or additional details on three unidentified flying objects (UFOs) shot down over Alaska, Canada’s Yukon Territory and Lake Huron over Super Bowl weekend.
The Lake Huron object is believed to be the same one that temporarily shutdown some airspace in Montana Saturday before being shot down by U.S. F-16 fighter jets on Sunday. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, R- Montana, said Feb. 12 that he was told by federal officials that the Saturday’s Montana object was the UFO shot down over Lake Huron.
On Tuesday, Pentagon and White House officials still said they were not sure what the objects are or where they came from but have said they are not in the same category as the Chinese spy balloon that traversed Montana and other U.S. states before being shot down by F-22 jets on Feb. 4 over the South Carolina coast.
A day earlier, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the objects did not pose a “kinetic threat” but were shot down because of their flying altitude and potential impacts on civilian and commercial aviation. The Alaska UFO was shot down on the far northern coast.
“We looked to see whether they were maneuvering or had any propulsion capabilities. We saw no signs of that,” said Kirby of the “unmanned” objects.
No countries or organizations have claimed ownership of the objects. U.S. officials have said they believe the objects were “benign.”
U.S. and Canadian officials have avoided using the term ‘UFO’ with its connotations of alien life, science fiction and so-called conspiracy theories. The White House sought to dampen the UFO angle on Monday.
“I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no — again, no — indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said a Feb. 13 press briefing.
However, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said Tuesday that three UFOs have some parallels to some of the 171 Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) reports last year. Rubio said “many” of those UAP reports “eerily similar to descriptions of the ones this past weekend and some with ‘unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities’.”
“The only thing ‘new’ about this weekend is three were shot down,” Rubio said.
U.S. President Joe Biden is under pressure fo talk about the unidentified objects and why they were shot down.
“It’s time for the President to step up. We tell our kids Homeland Security tells us this: ‘See Something, Say Something’,” said U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana.”The President needs to address the American people and he doesn’t have all the answers right now but he should address the American people like Prime Minister Trudeau did yesterday. They just shot one down in Canadian airspace and three in U.S. airspace. It’s time for President Biden to address this head on and speak to the American people.”
Daines said he is getting a lot of calls from constituents about the objects and whether they were over U.S. nuclear missile sites in Montana.
“Two of these four objects, one of course, was a Chinese spy balloon and one of the other objects were in Montana, over Montana. Over very sensitive military installations that house the greatest force known to man of a weapon of mass destruction was the intercontinental ballistic missiles,” Daines said Feb. 14. “Montanans are worried. My phone’s ringing from Montanans saying, ‘What is going on? What are you doing about this?’
Other Republicans, including in Montana, also want more answers and clarity from Biden.
“Right now, I have more questions than answers. The American people deserve to know more about the unidentified objects that invaded our airspace,” Rosendale said.