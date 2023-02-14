The Pentagon and Biden administration still have not publicly disclosed the origins or additional details on three unidentified flying objects (UFOs) shot down over Alaska, Canada’s Yukon Territory and Lake Huron over Super Bowl weekend.

The Lake Huron object is believed to be the same one that temporarily shutdown some airspace in Montana Saturday before being shot down by U.S. F-16 fighter jets on Sunday. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, R- Montana, said Feb. 12 that he was told by federal officials that the Saturday’s Montana object was the UFO shot down over Lake Huron.

