Intense winter storms and strong winds resulted in two large trees falling on top of passing motor vehicles on Highway 26 in Oregon Tuesday — killing four people in two separate incidents Tuesday.
The fatalities include a four-year-old girl, according to Oregon State Police.
The first crash happened Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 11:39 a.m. near milepost 15.5 on Hwy. 26 in Clatsop County.
State police said a “large diameter tree” fell onto an eastbound silver Ford F-150 driven by Justin Nolasco Pedraza, 19, of Seaside.
“It was determined the tree fell directly onto the Ford F150 roof as it was passing by. The operator and passengers, Bonifacio Olvera Nolasco (41) of Seaside and a four-year-old female, all suffered fatal injuries during the collision and were discovered deceased upon the arrival of first responders,” according to OSP.
The investigation was hindered by the weather, fallen tree, and safety concerns. The highway was closed for approximately 5 hours during the on-scene investigation, according to police.
Later the same day on the same roadway, another large tree fell on a the cab of a passing, eastbound semi-truck driven by James Darron Lyda, 53, of Prineville, according to OSP.
Police said Lyda lost control of the Peterbilt commercial motor vehicle and the truck left the highway. Lyda was also pronounced dead at the scene, OSP said.
That crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. near milepost 64 in Wasco County.