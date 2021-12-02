HELENA — The findings of a legislative probe released last week into whether Attorney General Austin Knudsen and other public officials inappropriately interfered in health care directives and “harassed” health care workers at a Helena hospital last month have done nothing to subdue the uproar surrounding the incident.
At the request of minority Democrats in the House and Senate, the top GOP leaders on Oct. 25 authorized legislative special counsel Abra Belke to review state government documents and interview witnesses to determine what happened between the state Department of Justice, hospital staff and a patient who was being treated for COVID-19 at St. Peter’s Health hospital.
Belke delivered her report — entitled “Summarizing the Examination of Records” — to legislative leaders last Monday, Nov. 22, and a spokesman for Senate leaders sent it via email to members of the press just after 9:30 that evening.
Republican and Democratic officials were quick to exchange barbs in public statements. GOP leaders said the report exonerated Republican officials of any wrongdoing and accused Democrats and members of the press of “defamation,” while Democrats said the report shows a “pattern of public officials using their power to intimidate people.”
In response to the report, St. Peter’s hospital reasserted its allegations that medical providers had been threatened by public officials over patient care decisions.
Knudsen has said little about the report as of Tuesday afternoon, other than it confirms what his office has said about the event since it was first reported by Lee newspapers.
“No one at the Montana Department of Justice threatened anyone while trying to get to the bottom of allegations reported to us,” DOJ spokesman Kyler Nerison said in a statement.
Belke’s investigation was prompted by media reports stemming from an Oct. 12 incident in which Knudsen’s office dispatched a Montana Highway Patrol officer to St. Peter’s to investigate claims made by family members of a woman hospitalized with COVID-19 that the 82-year-old patient was being mistreated by hospital staff. That patient has since died.
The family was reportedly upset that hospital staff refused to treat the patient with ivermectin and other “alternative medical treatments.” Other allegations included claims that the hospital denied family access to the patient, disrupted communication and denied the patient access to legal documents.
Hospital officials later released a statement to members of the media saying several hospital staffers treating the patient were “harassed and threatened by three public officials.”