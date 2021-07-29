Montana’s statewide water court will continue to have its cases adjudicated in Bozeman by Chief Judge Russ McElyea.
State Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath announced Tuesday afternoon that justices had re-appointed McElyea to lead the water court. His appointment is effective Aug. 1.
“Russ has done an incredible (job) with moving the adjudication process to its conclusion. He understands the mechanics of the court and what needs to be done to provide finality to water users,” said McGrath in a Tuesday afternoon news release. “We are very lucky he is willing to continue in this role.”
Earlier this month, McElyea said he was hopeful for another appointment and that he wanted to continue to lead the water court as it issues its first final decree, or a definitive ruling of who has permanent water rights in a contested area. The first final decree was issued shortly afterward.
Continuity in leadership is important, he said at the time, but he also wanted to work toward setting up a transition so he can eventually leave the position without there being any major work slowdowns.
McElyea has been a water court judge since 2012, when he began his work with the court as an associate judge. He became the chief judge the following year. Before that, McElyea worked as the Chief Operating Officer for the Moonlight Basin Resort and practiced water and real estate law in Bozeman.
His appointment by McGrath is for a four-year term, though he’ll still need to be confirmed by the Senate during the 2023 session.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.