Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Sen. Tester is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense which funds the Pentagon.

 AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A Montana man has pleaded not guility to allegedly threatening to kill U.S> Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana.

Kevin Patrick Smith, 45, of Kalispell, was indicted Feb. 22 for threatening to murder Tester, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana.

