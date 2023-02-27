Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Sen. Tester is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense which funds the Pentagon.
A Montana man has pleaded not guility to allegedly threatening to kill U.S> Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana.
Kevin Patrick Smith, 45, of Kalispell, was indicted Feb. 22 for threatening to murder Tester, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana.
Smith was detained after the plea. He could face 10 years in prison for the threat.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided. Smith was detained pending further proceedings.
According to court documents and prosecutors, on Jan. 30, Smith allegedly made numerous threatening calls to Tester.
“There is nothing I want more than to have you stand toe to toe with me. You stand toe to toe with me. I rip your head off. You die. You stand in a situation where it is physical between you and me. You die,” prosecutors said referring to one message.
“I will never stop.…And I would love to destroy you and rip your (obscenity) head from your shoulders. That is no problem. Call that a threat. Send the FBI,” Smith said, according to prosecutors, “I would love to (obscenity) kill you. I would love to see your FBI at my door. I would love to see something in the news”
FBI agents warned Smith on Feb. 1 but the Montana allegedly threatened Tester again Feb. 10.
“I want you to understand. If I ever pull my trigger, I know what dies,” Smith said one in one voicemail.
“It is important for you to understand that I won’t live under your rule.…If it becomes time that I die, I’d take a significant number with me,” he said in another.
Tester announced he is seeking a fourth, six-year term in the U.S. Senate. The Democrat, who supports abortion rights, is seen as bulwerk against the GOP gaining control of the tightly divided Senate.