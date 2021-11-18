Visitors watch as Old Faithful erupts at Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., in May 2018. Americans may soon get a better glimpse into a future of green-friendly transportation by visiting a U.S. national park.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg signed a joint pledge Wednesday to test some of the newest and most innovative travel technologies on public lands and improve visitors’ tourism experience.
Under multimillion-dollar pilot programs made available by the $1 trillion infrastructure law and other federal spending, visitors to national parks could see self-driving shuttle buses, along with electric scooter or bike stations and electric charging stations for zero-emission cars.
New real-time information under development via app would notify visitors about road closures and parking space availability, or provide a step-by-step guide to bus locations or rideshare for those wanting to leave their cars behind.
Yellowstone National Park, which has had a record number of visitors this year, is expected to see some of the most immediate changes, with other sites to follow.
The effort comes as America’s national parks have seen visits soar this past year from pandemic-weary travelers in search of the wide-open refuge of the outdoors.
“As our national parks and public lands experience a surge of visitation, we must be innovative in our approaches to welcome people from every ZIP code, while also ensuring that we pass on these natural and cultural resources to future generations,” Haaland said.
