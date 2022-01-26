TechLink supports Montana startupsBOZEMAN — As part of a multistate collaboration funded with a new grant, Montana State University’s TechLink Center will expand its work to help small businesses apply for federal research and development funding to bring their innovative ideas to the marketplace.
With $150,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Techlink and its collaborating partners will offer the Mesas to Mountains program to guide participants in applying for early-stage seed capital through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs and explore opportunities to learn about technologies available for licensing from federally funded research labs and universities. These programs help businesses develop and commercialize new technologies.
Mountains to Mesas, which is led by the Arrowhead Center at New Mexico State University in partnership with Techlink as well as the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the University of Idaho, will include two virtual cohorts starting in early 2022 and a two-day virtual event next August with opportunities to meet one-on-one with technology transfer managers from several federally funded research labs and university partners. Participants will also receive one-on-one guidance and personalized mentorship.
For more information and to register, contact Ann Peterson at ann.peterson@montana.edu or 406-994-7788. The deadline for registration is Feb. 25.
Historical Society seeks nominationsThe Montana Historical Society is seeking nominations for people and organizations whose exemplary commitment to identifying and preserving our historical and cultural heritage makes them eligible for the Heritage Keeper Awards.
Up to three people or organizations will be honored by the MHS Board of Trustees for the Heritage Keeper Awards. An additional award, The Montana Heritage Guardian Award, given out only on special merit, recognizes the accomplishments of one of the Heritage Keeper Award nominees with a record of outstanding accomplishments.
To qualify, the individual must be alive, and organizations must be currently active. The nominee must have demonstrated a commitment to a significant Montana history project or have identified and preserved objects or property of significance to Montana’s history and culture. Organizations also must have a record of preserving and promoting Montana’s historical and cultural heritage.
All nominees must show a commitment to Montana’s historical and cultural preservation beyond the requirements of professional employment, or an organization’s specific goals and objectives. Evaluations will focus on the significance and impact of the overall work in enhancing, promoting, and stimulating public interest in a specific aspect of Montana history and culture.
Areas of interest can include historic building and landscape preservation; sustained historical and cultural research and publication; fine art history and preservation; and efforts to promote and educate future generations on the historical and cultural legacy of all Montanans. The nomination deadline is April 1, 2020. The nomination form and additional information can be found online at mhs.mt.gov by pulling down the menu under the “About” tab, then following the link from the Board of Trustees” page. Nominations may be resubmitted on an annual basis if the person or organization didn’t previously receive a Heritage Keeper award.
Nominations or questions can be emailed to Jodel Fohn at jfohn@mt.gov, or mailed to Heritage Keeper Awards Chair, Montana Historical Society, P.O. Box 201201, Helena, MT 59620-1201. The forms also can be dropped off at the MHS office at 225 North Roberts in Helena.
The awards will be presented by the MHS Board of Trustees at a time and date to be decided.
Rosendale asks court to dismiss lawsuitBILLINGS (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana is asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges his campaign and the National Rifle Association illegally worked together to run ads during his unsuccessful 2018 race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.
The gun control group Giffords filed the lawsuit in November, alleging the NRA and its affiliates worked with Rosendale’s campaign and produced nearly $400,000 in campaign ads criticizing Tester’s votes on three U.S. Supreme Court nominees.
The lawsuit argues that Rosendale and the NRA hired the same company for their ad buys that could have acted as a conduit for the campaign to illegally share information with the group. Rosendale’s campaign hired a consulting firm called OnMessage, while the NRA used a firm called Starboard. The firms have the same office address and board of directors.
It’s illegal for outside groups and candidates to use the same vendor without taking measures to prevent coordination.
The accusation against Rosendale is part of a larger lawsuit that alleged the NRA, dating back to 2014, worked “to evade campaign finance regulations by using a series of shell corporations to illegally but surreptitiously coordinate advertising with at least seven candidates for federal office.”