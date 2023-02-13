Switzerland Davos Forum

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

 Markus Schreiber

The Pentagon said the unidentified flying object shot down over Lake Huron in northern Michigan Sunday was likely the same object that was spotted on U.S. military radar in Montana on Saturday.

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed an F-16 fighter jet shot down “an airborne object flying at approximately 20,000 feet altitude in U.S. airspace over Lake Huron in the state of Michigan.”

Tags