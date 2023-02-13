...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and
10 inches possible up to pass level, with 10 to 20 inches possible
over higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph at times.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley
and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible and tire
chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry
should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may
want to consider alternate plans. Areas of blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The Pentagon said the unidentified flying object shot down over Lake Huron in northern Michigan Sunday was likely the same object that was spotted on U.S. military radar in Montana on Saturday.
The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed an F-16 fighter jet shot down “an airborne object flying at approximately 20,000 feet altitude in U.S. airspace over Lake Huron in the state of Michigan.”
The Great Lakes shoot down on Sunday comes after U.S. F-22 jets shot down UFOs over Alaska’s far northern coast on Friday and Canada’s Yukon Territory on Saturday
The Pentagon linked the Lake Huron UFO to a potential object that temporarily closed airspace over northern Montana on Saturday.
“Based on its flight path and data we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew in proximity to sensitive DOD sites. We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but assess it was a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities,” the Pentagon said in a statement.
Montana is home to U.S. nuclear missile site and a Chinese spy balloon flew over the state as part of its journey over several states before being shot down off the South Carolina coast on Feb. 4.
The Chinese government said that airship was a wayward weather balloon. No countries or organizations have claimed ownership or some kind of origination point. The Pentagon and Biden administration have not said that the unknown objects are.
On Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration temporary shutdown Montana airspace and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) dispatched fighter jets to the state.
Airspace over Lake Michigan was temporarily halted Sunday before U.S. fighter jets took down the object.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and two members of Congress confirmed the take down of the UFO.
“Our national security and safety is always a top priority. I’ve been in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace. I’m glad to report it has been swiftly, safely, and securely taken down,” Whitmer said in a statement.
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, a Republican representing Michigan’s upper peninsula said the
“The U.S. military has decommissioned another “object” over Lake Huron,” he said.