Multiple organizations around Montana are managing relief operations for those affected by western Montana floods.
Southwest Montana COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster), Park County Community Foundation, and Stockman Bank have established relief funds to help those in need affected by flooding the southwest Montana.
All funds are to help provide for the thousands in need during the continued flooding in southwest Montana.
Greater Gallatin United Way is managing the COAD and Park County relief fund to offer help in the affected areas of Gallatin, Park, Madison, and Meagher counties.
Stockman has established a Montana Flood Relief Fund with an initial deposit of $10,000 and the promise to match donations by the dollar up to $15,000.
These funds will help provide money for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and healthcare products, while also providing for the more monumental losses such as home and vehicle damage.
You can donate to the fund on the Greater Gallatin United Way website by texting Flood22 to 41444.
To donate to the Montana Flood Relief Fund, go to any Stockman Bank location or mail a check addressed to the Montana Flood Relief Fund.
Montana Red Cross also has a fund set up that can be accessed via its website, or by calling 800-HELP-NOW.