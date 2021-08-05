HELENA (AP) — A state senator in Montana pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a peace officer after a late-night traffic stop in May during which he threatened to call the attorney general and argued he couldn’t be arrested because he was on his way to legislative business.
Republican Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton, the Senate president pro tempore for the 2021 session, entered the plea during his initial appearance in Broadwater County Justice Court, the Montana State News Bureau reported.
Ellsworth will receive a one-year deferred sentence for the charge, meaning it will be wiped from his record if he remains law-abiding for the next year. He was also ordered to pay a $350 fine and an $85 surcharge.
Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson said Monday he had agreed to dismiss two other charges following the traffic stop — reckless driving and speeding.
Swanson told the Montana State News Bureau after the hearing that the plea agreement was similar to what he would have offered any other defendant in his district.
“I don’t want to treat anyone any better or anyone any worse because of their position,” he said.
