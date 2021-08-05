More Montana National Guard soldiers to help with wildfires
HELENA (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said Tuesday that he would increase the number of National Guard troops helping respond to wildfires.
There are 84 soldiers deployed to help firefighting efforts as the state faces record drought and heat that have made it easier for fires to start and tougher to put them out. Gianforte ordered six additional crews to help as fire activity increased, bringing the total number of soldiers to 200 by this weekend.
Montana had 24 large fires as of Tuesday. Since the beginning of the year, more than 1,800 fires have ignited in the state, burning 750 square miles (1,940 square kilometers) — 400 square miles (1,000 square kilometers) of which have burned since July 26.
Officials estimate that about 38 homes have been destroyed this year. Around 600 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes as of Tuesday because of nine fires.
A fire that started Sunday northeast of Denton in central Montana destroyed at least four structures after chewing through more than 32 square miles (83 square kilometers), fire officials reported Tuesday.
In northwestern Montana, authorities began allowing some residents back to an area around Flathead Lake where winds pushed a fire through an inhabited area over the weekend, burning up to 20 houses, outbuildings and other structures. People who returned were warned that they could have to leave again on short notice.
Of the state’s $105 million fire suppression fund, over $19 million have been spent since July 1, officials said.
Ballard announces run for U.S. House seat
HELENA (AP) — Democrat Jack Ballard this week announced a run for the U.S. House in the hopes of unseating Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale.
Ballard, 58, is a writer who resides in Red Lodge and covers hunting, fishing, wildlife and conservation.
Ballard is the first Democrat to announce a run against Montana’s only sitting U.S. House member. Three other Democrats announced earlier this year their intention to run for Montana’s new U.S. House seat.
Montana was awarded the second House seat starting in 2023 based on the state’s growing population in the recent census results. The election is scheduled for November 2022. The districts’ boundaries have not been set, but candidates do not have to live in the district they are running to represent.
In his announcement, Ballard said he supports increasing the federal minimum wage.
“The American dream is increasingly out of reach for many Montanans. Wages aren’t increasing much, but the costs of housing and health care are skyrocketing,” he said in a statement.
He also said there is need for a federal response to climate change to support Montana’s agriculture and outdoor recreation industries.
“The stress of drought and wildfire is crippling two of our state’s most important industries,” he said. “We desperately need innovation and investment at the federal level to reduce the devastation of an increasingly hot and dry climate.”
Ballard previously ran for U.S. Senate in an effort to unseat Republican Sen. Steve Daines in 2020. He withdrew from the race in 2019 after saying he was diagnosed with symptoms of a heart condition.
Republicans have held the state’s at-large U.S. House seat for nearly a quarter of a century.
Ballard said his experience as a problem-solver on the faculty of Montana State University Billings — where he taught for 12 years before becoming a full-time writer — and on the board of the Outdoor Writers Association of America has prepared him for the position.
“It’s like fixing farm machinery with adapted parts and a little creativity. It’s easy to sit in your corner tossing insults and tweets, but more challenging to find workable solutions,” he said.
Inmates allegedly assault staff at Montana private prison
HELENA (AP) — State corrections officials are investigating an alleged assault on three staff members by inmates at a private prison in northern Montana.
The staff members were assaulted by two prisoners at the 600-bed Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby on Friday, according to prison operator CoreCivic.
The two inmates allegedly responsible were identified and the staff members were transported to a hospital and later released, company spokesperson Ryan Gustin said.
At the time of the altercation, the prison was experiencing a water shortage, the Montana State New Bureau reported. The news outlet said an inmate described the shortage as causing tensions that led to the altercation, but Gustin said initial findings of an investigation showed no relation between the assaults and waters shortage.
The Montana Department of Corrections is investigating and will turn over its results to to the state Attorney General’s Office for any potential charges.
Montana renewed its contract with Tennessee-based CoreCivic earlier this year. Part of the deal included a roughly 170-bed expansion as the Shelby prison transferred 90 federal inmates to the Great Falls Regional Prison and took in 150 state inmates from Great Falls.