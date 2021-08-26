The real estate developer who is spearheading the state rest stop switcheroo between Bozeman and Three Forks has – or had – a federal IRS tax lien against him for $907,986.08.
When the Belgrade News asked Craig Rickert to comment on the federal tax lien filed against him and his wife Carla while they lived in Sioux Falls, S.D., he refused to comment on the record regarding the lien or if it had been paid, and declined to put this paper in touch with his attorney.
The lien dates from November 2016. According to the notice, taxes had been assessed against Rickert, but still remained unpaid.
The Belgrade News called the IRS officer who prepared the lien, but as of press time Wednesday, the call was not returned.
According to his biography on a website for his alma mater South Dakota State University, Rickert was the "land man" for 45 of Walmart's stores in this country. The bio also boasts that he developed over 800 acres in six different developments in Sioux Falls, including such national chains as Target, Home Depot and Kohl's.
According to that bio, he also founded a venture capital company and has invested in solar energy companies.
Wheatland area residents were surprised recently when they discovered that Rickert had approached the state of Montana in 2016 and offered to acquire the state rest stop on 19th Street in Bozeman and build the state a new one near Three Forks, in the same vicinity where a development district is being planned.
Residents were doubly surprised when they realized negotiations on this deal had been secretly ongoing for some time, due to a quirk of federal law concerning bid processes, and that it was already a "done deal" before they even heard of it.
The state said it had not considered moving the Bozeman rest stop to Three Forks until this developer came along with his proposal. When the 19th Street rest stop was built, it was called "The Taj Mahal of Rest Stops." State law mandates a highway rest stop every 70 miles or so.
The switch in rest stops, and the simultaneous planning for the Targeted Economic Development District (TEDD) across Highway 287 from Wheat Montana and the soon-to-be-built rest area, seem to go hand-in-hand. Residents already weary of the Teasers strip club in the area have colloquially named the not-yet-built rest stop "The Titty Rest Stop."
A few landowners might be happy about this whole deal, but it has been pretty roundly panned by most area and local law enforcement.
William Fogarty, district administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation, has said the bid submitted by Rickert and his partners under the name Montana Rest Area JV Partners, won the contract because utility services will be provided by a department developed in the TEDD, where Rickert also has plans to spearhead retail development.
As the Belgrade News reported last week, citizen complaints about over-extending local law enforcement were met by MDT changing the design of the rest area building to include a small law enforcement office, which taxpayers get to pay for.
Broadwater County Sheriff Wynne Meehan said, "It's not a solution to the problem, but it's a deterrent (to bad guys hanging around)."
The contract for the new rest stop in Three Forks was awarded to Montana JV Partners in April. Under the terms of that deal, the partners were to build a $2.69 million facility in exchange for the 19th Street rest area. At the time of the swap, the partners also would pay the state of Montana $1.1 million to account for the difference in value of the Three Forks rest stop and the Bozeman one, which appraised recently for $3.818 million.
The addition of a satellite cop shop has done little to soothe the outrage of those oppose the rest stop switch in the first place.
"It's too little too late," said Elizabeth Barton, who lives in the Wheatland area just around the corner from the site proposed for the new facility. "What they did was wrong. They didn't have public meetings; they did all this under the table. I still don't want 35 semis idling overnight a half-mile from my house."