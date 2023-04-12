Election 2022 House Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is among abortion rights advocates calling for the FDA and Biden administration to ignore a judge's ruling related to an abortion-inducing drug.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, has joined the pushback against a federal court ruling in Texas that could stop distribution of the abortion-inducing drug — Mifepristone.

The case could impact other abortion pills — which are used in the early stages of pregnancies and are the most common form of pregnancy terminations in the country.

