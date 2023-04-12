U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, has joined the pushback against a federal court ruling in Texas that could stop distribution of the abortion-inducing drug — Mifepristone.
The case could impact other abortion pills — which are used in the early stages of pregnancies and are the most common form of pregnancy terminations in the country.
U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, ordered a temporary halt for the abortion pill in a Good Friday ruling but gave the Biden administration and other advocates for abortion rights appeal his ruling. The U.S. Justice Department is appealing the decision.
Mifepristone — also known as RU 486 terminates a pregnancy in its early stages by blocking the hormone progesterone — was approved by the FDA in 2000 with generic drug approvals in 2019.
The case could be another test of abortion rights in the U.S. that makes it to the U.S. Supreme Court after last year’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“The Court does not second-guess FDA’s decision-making lightly,” the Trump-appointed federal judge said in the ruling. “But here, FDA acquiesced on its legitimate safety concerns — in violation of its statutory duty — based on plainly unsound reasoning and studies that did not support its conclusions. There is also evidence indicating FDA faced significant political pressure to forego its proposed safety precautions to better advance the political objective of increased ‘access’ to chemical abortion — which was the “whole idea of mifepristone.”
The judge also cited impacts of the abortion drug.
“Many women also experience intense psychological trauma and post-traumatic stress from excessive bleeding and seeing the remains of their aborted children,” the conservative judge also wrote in the decision.
The ruling faces significant push back with critics citing the fact the drug was approved by the FDA two decades ago and popular support for abortion rights in the early stages of a pregnancy. That includes Tester who joined a legal brief related to the case. The Montana Democrat supports abortion rights.
“No politician or judge should come between women and their doctors. The Fifth Circuit's decision to prevent access to safe and legal medication is a threat to Montanans' freedom and privacy, which is why I joined an amicus brief to defend these Montana values,” Tester said in a statement Tuesday.
Abortion could be a key issue in Tester's bid for the fourth six-year term next year and Republicans' efforts to unseat the Democrat in a state that is GOP stronghold in contemporary presidential campaigns.
Other abortion rights advocates have told White House and FDA to ignore the federal court.
“I believe that the Biden Administration should ignore this ruling. The courts rely on the legitimacy of their rulings and what they are currently doing is engaging in an unprecedented erosion of their legitimacy,” said U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, agrees. “The FDA, doctors, and pharmacies can and must go about their jobs like nothing has changed and keep mifepristone accessible to women across America. If they don't, the consequences of banning the most common method of abortion in every single state will be devastating,” Wyden said in a statement after the ruling.
Abortion rights opponents are also challenging the dispensing and distribution of abortion drugs via the Comstock Act — an 1873 federal law still on the books that banned the distribution of pornography, sexually explicit and erotic materials and abortion-related equipment and materials.
Anti-abortion opponents say the Comstock law — which was used to burn as many as 15 tons of books and to destroy printing presses deemed obscene or explicit — should apply to abortion drugs. They taking that fight to the federal judiciary.
“This decision shines a light on something that the Biden Administration wants to sweep under the rug – that these drugs do not treat or cure disease but kill unborn children and expose their mothers to dangerous side effects. The FDA should be in the business of ensuring safety, not in taking lives,” said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life.
But some Republicans are also questioning the ruling after abortion rights fueled Democratic turnout in the 2022 midterm elections and the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court contest.
“A judge cited the Comstock Act from 1873, which was ruled unconstitutional by SCOTUS in 1983, to block (an FDA) approved drug. Whether you agree with its usage or not, that's not your decision. It is the FDA’s decision. Women are watching, and they deserve better,” said U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina.