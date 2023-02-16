U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday military and intelligence agencies still don’t know the origins of three “unidentified aerial objects” shot down over Super Bowl weekend.
“We don’t know exactly what these three objects were — but not nothing suggests they’re related to China’s spy balloon program,” Biden said, referring to the Feb. 4 take down of a surveillance airship that flew over Montana and other states earlier this month.
The U.S. president said the UFOs were also not linked to other countries’ surveillance programs. China said the spy balloon was a wayward weather balloon.
Biden said the “unidentified aerial objects” could be weather and scientific research balloons.
President Biden: "We don't know yet exactly what these three objects were...these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation, or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research." pic.twitter.com/ZiEhjUYt4U
However, many research and weather balloons in the U.S. are outfitted with transponders for the Federal Aviation Administration to track their movements and potential impacts on aviation.
Biden said the U.S. teamed with Canada via the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to shoot down the three objects.
“We acted in consultation with the Canadian government,” Biden said.
No countries or groups have come forward to claim ownership of the three objects taken down off Alaska's northern coast on Friday, Canada's Yukon Territory on Saturday and over Lake Huron on Sunday.
The latter UFO was linked to an object that shut down Montana airspace on Saturday.
Montana lawmakers — including U.S. Sens. Jon Tester (D) and Steve Daines, a Republican — have been pressing for more information from the White House and Pentagon on the UFOs.
Biden has been under pressure to address the shooting down of three unidentified flying objects over Super Bowl weekend.
On Friday, U.S. fighters jets were dispatched to the northern Alaska coast to take down a UFO described as the size of a small car. Recovery efforts there have been hampered by winter weather conditions and sea ice in Alaskan bay adjoining the Arctic Ocean.
On Saturday, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a U.S. jet shot down another unidentified object in the Yukon Territory.
On Sunday, the U.S. jets took down a UFO over Lake Huron near the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said that object was the same UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) that temporarily shut down airspace in Montana on Saturday, Feb. 11.
That came a week after the Feb. 4 takedown of a Chinese spy balloon over the South Carolina coast after flying over Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, Montana (and potentially U.S. nuclear missiles base in the state) and other U.S. states.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, has said the three objects