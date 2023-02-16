Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the Chinese surveillance balloon and other unidentified objects shot down by the U.S. military, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday military and intelligence agencies still don’t know the origins of three “unidentified aerial objects” shot down over Super Bowl weekend.

“We don’t know exactly what these three objects were — but not nothing suggests they’re related to China’s spy balloon program,” Biden said, referring to the Feb. 4 take down of a surveillance airship that flew over Montana and other states earlier this month.

