The three UFOs shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Super Bowl weekend are drawing more comparisons to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) as the downed objects remain a mystery (at least publicly) to the Pentagon and White House.
President Joe Biden is slated to address the UFO takedowns at 2 p.m. Eastern on Thursday after staying mostly silent on the objects.
One of the unidentified objects shutdown airspace in Montana before being shot down by U.S. jet over Lake Huron near the Canadian border on Sunday.
That came after two other UAP/UFO take downs off the far northern coast of Alaska on Friday and a remote area of Canada’s Yukon Territory Saturday.
The U.S. administration and the U.S. Department of Defense have yet to identify or provide details. about the objects with pressure increasing on President Joe Biden to address the UFOs.
Christopher Mellon, who served as assistant secretary of defense for intelligence in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, said U.S. security and military agencies need to be more transparent about UAP sightings.
He wants a Pentagon group looking into UFO sightings to be provided with any non-disclosure agreements from U.S. intelligence and other agencies related to UAPs.
He favors a mandated review “of all intelligence documents involving UAPs since World War II.”
“I very much doubt any of the objects recently brought down by the U.S. Air Force have an extraterrestrial connection. Most are probably balloons. However, the object that reportedly interfered with U.S. fighters over Alaska is highly unusual and may prove to be a Russian or Chinese electronic warfare or spy platform,” Mellon said. “Or perhaps, albeit highly unlikely, a probe placed by an alien species. Although most UAP likely have conventional explanations, some demonstrate capabilities that seem inexplicable without reference to a more advanced nation or civilization.”
U.S, and Canadian officials have said the remote locations of shoot downs along with winter weather are hampering recovery operations.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, sees the recent shoot downs potentially paralleling other unexplained UAP sightings — nothing the three take downs are precedent setting for NORAD (the North American Aerospace Defense Command)
“We’ve heard the exact same description in hundreds of cases — dozens this year alone,” Rubio said, pointing to more than 500 existing UAP cases disclosed by the U.S. government.
Rubio said the noticeable change is the quick trigger for NORAD (a joint U.S., Canadian command) to shoot down the objects.
“These are not the first time we’ve sighted unidentified objects over U.S. airspace. It’s just this time we shoot them down,” Rubio said.
Head of Senate Intelligence, Senator Marco Rubio comments extensively post Classified UFO Briefing 💥 -Discusses AARO and says their data should be cross referenced & become public knowledge for scientists.- 100s of cases similar to what happened this weekend@marcorubio pic.twitter.com/dQLZ7Oh9RQ— HighPeaks (@HighPeaks77) February 15, 2023
U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson, D-North Carolina, said he was told during a briefing that the three UAPs were all flying near a “DOD sensitive location.”
He noted that in the U.S. commercial and academic research balloons have to include transponders that can be tracked by the Federal Aviation Administration.
No countries or organizations have claimed ownership of the three UAPs.
Jackson also said the three UAPs were different.
“Of the three UAPs, one was much larger than the other two. Its size and shape is consistent with a balloon. The other two were roughly the size of “an A.T.V. or a four-wheeler,” making them extremely difficult to see. They had to be shot down in daylight because they were too difficult to see at night,” he said.
Biden could soon address the objects as U.S. officials try to dampen UFO speculation as frustrations mount with lack of communication on the missile strikes after the Feb. 4 takedown of a Chinese spy balloon.
"There is no indication of aliens or extra-terrestrial activity with these recent take downs. Again, there is no indication of aliens or terrestrial activity with these recent take downs,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
.@PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre: "There is no indication of aliens or extra-terrestrial activity with these recent take downs. Again, there is no indication of aliens or terrestrial activity with these recent take downs...We've been hearing a lot about it...I loved E.T. the movie." pic.twitter.com/9EEiVfTENJ— CSPAN (@cspan) February 13, 2023